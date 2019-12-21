Gifts roll in, fund finishes at $73,797

The final day to contribute to the Empty Stocking Fund brought a welcome flood of donations, 38, which added more than $20,000 to the total.
We too often get caught up in the numbers of the Empty Stocking Fund, but the two that really matter are 73,797, the amount of money raised, and 1,476, the approximate number of children the fund will help.
The fund did not surpass last year’s record total of about $87,000, but the amount raised is one of the heftier hauls in its five-decade history. So that is a success.
We know that the staff at the Department of Social Services had a busy day because we were in constant contact with them, telling them each time they could send out additional $50 vouchers as donations were received.
The largest gift today, for $9,000, comes from the annual bowling tournament held to benefit the Empty Stocking Fund, but you will not see a photograph of those who participated. We have something more planned concerning the tournament, which we will highlight on page 1 next week.
There are, however, six other photos of those who gifted at least $500, as well as many other donations that we hope you will work your way through.
Thanks to all who helped — and a very merry Christmas.
Previous total ………..…$53,755
111. Leroy Rising and wife Betty, in honor of their grandsons, Will and Britt…… $500
112. Dr. Gordon Burnette, Dr. Corey Simmons, Addison McMillan, Alexander Neal Esq., the Powers brother…… $125
113. From Landon and Cooper…………………$25
114. Michael Stogner………………………..$50
115. Bethesda UMM, in memory of Milford Oxendine Jr. …………………….$300
116. In loving memory of Jason Howard Webb……………………….$100
117. Sfl+a Architects………………………………$500
118. Lumberton Area Chamber of Commerce……………………..$500
119. Lumberton Service Club, donors, Vivian, Linda, Nettie Pearl, Delphine, Jackie, Eugenia and Glenda….$200
120. In honor of Donnie Douglas, from Boots…………………$100
121. In honor of Terryn, Bill, and Donnie, from Sayers family…………………..$200
122. Lumbee Bank……………………………….$250
123. From A.J. Threewitts, in memory of Marilyn Threewitts…….. $100
25. JH Hayswood Class of 1960…$100
126. In honor of my father-in-law, Mr. Charles E. Smith, from Leon & Jennifer Smith…$500
127. In memory of Evans Bullard & Melissa Locklear, from Ernie & Carla Maynor…..…$50
128. First Presbyterian Church………$200
129. Patricia Mercer in memory of Howard Mercer……..…$25
130. Floyd Mortuary & Crematory Inc.…..…$500
131. Robeson CRV……………..$539
132. Two Hawk Employment Services……………..$500
133. Harvey Godwin Jr. ……………….….$500
134. Jim and Judy Driscoll Jr. ………$200
135. Theophilus Setzer, in memory of James Sampson Jr. ….$50
136. M. Wayne Bridgers, in loving memory of Mrs. Doris Bridgers…$100
137. Sylvia T. Richardson, in loving memory of Dr. David L. Richardson…$100
138. Sylvia T. Richardson, in loving memory of Lee Richardson…$100
139. In loving memory of my son, Cory Rogers, from Teresa Rogers…….$50.80
140. From Don & Liz McIntyre in memory of our parents…..…$100
141. In memory of Gary Powers…$1,500
142. Employees of the Robesonian…$275
143. Victor Jacobs……………………$250
144. Anonymous…………………….$50
145. In memory of Samuel Noble, from Ginger and Bo Noble…$50
146. Employees of the City of Lumberton…$1,602.
147. Empty Stocking Bowling Tournament…$9,000
148. Anonymous…$250
Total……………………$73,797
Leroy Rising, a city councilman, presents a check for $500 to Doris Bonds of The Robesonian on behalf of he and his wife, Betty, and in honor of their grandsons, Will and Britt.
Mickey Gregory, left, the chairman of the Lumberton Area Chamber of Commerce board, and Cindy Kern, the chamber’s executive director, present a $500 check to Doris Bonds of The Robesonian.
The employees of Robeson CRV passed the hat around and came up with $539 for the Empty Stocking Fund.
Harvey Godwin Jr., the owner of Two Hawk Employment Services, and his employees were in the Christmas spirit and provided $500 for the Empty Stocking Fund.
The city of Lumberton held its Christmas party on Friday, and raised $1,602 for the Empty Stocking Fund.