Woman charged in stabbing death

December 19, 2019 robesonian Breaking News, News, Top Stories 0
By: Staff report
Locklear

SHANNON — A 34-year-old Pembroke woman has been charged with murder and other crimes that the county sheriff says were fueled by drugs.

Gwendolyn Locklear, of Sherrill Road, is charged in the stabbing death of Kenneth Myrone Priest, 58, of Shannon. Priest was found dead about 7:22 a.m. Thursday in the front yard of his residence in the Pine Run Mobile Home Park located at 5480 Shannon Road.

Locklear, who was jailed without bond, is charged with first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and larceny of a motor vehicle.

The investigation determined that drugs were a contributing factor in Priest’s death, according to a statement from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Priest’s 2017 Chevrolet Equinox was stolen during the incident.

“Unfortunately drugs continue to be a contributing factor as it relates to crime in our county,” Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said. “I can only hope that many of the addicted in our county will seek help before being tied up in the criminal justice system.”

The case was investigated by the Sheriff’s Office’s Homicide and Criminal Investigative divisions. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call 910-671-3100 or 910-671-3170.

Locklear
https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_gwendolyn-locklear.jpgLocklear

Staff report