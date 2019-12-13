Love completes leadership course

By: Staff report
CHAPEL HILL — Brandon Love, the deputy city manager of Lumberton, successfully completed the Leading for Results program this fall at the University of North Carolina School of Government as a Local Government Federal Credit Union fellow.

Love was among 26 people from across North Carolina identified as a critical leader in their local government and was selected in a competitive process from among 150 program applicants.

The Leading for Results program focuses on personal and organizational leadership. Participants were introduced to models of leadership and to management and leadership tools and strategies. Fellows had the opportunity to gain insight into their individual leadership styles and strengths, and practice ways to increase their effectiveness within their organizations.

