Crime report

December 11, 2019 robesonian News 0

Lekeishia Butler, an employee of Shop Right Market at 3102 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Lumberton, reported Tuesday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone robbed the business at gunpoint and stole an undisclosed amount of money.

John Miller, an employee at Squeaky Clean Car Wash at 2014 W. Fifth St. in Lumberton, reported Tuesday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone caused $200 in damages to the business’ meter box.

Nicole Bass, of North Creek Road in Orrum, reported Tuesday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone caused $500 in damages to the rear window of her 2017 Honda Civic while it was parked at Zeco Inc., located at 601 E. 18th St. in Lumberton.

Jimmy McMillian, of Dayalpur Avenue in Lumberton, reported Monday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone stole a snowman decoration from his front yard. The snowman was valued at $37.50.