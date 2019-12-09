State BOE mailing info on voter ID

LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Department of Health announced it has coronavirus test kits on Tuesday, the same day the governor declared a state of emergency related to the new virus.

“Each health department in North Carolina was allowed three kits for testing through the state lab,” said Bill Smith, county Health Department director.

Only people who have been in direct contact with a person known to be infected with COVID-19 or are exhibiting symptoms of the virus, and flu has been ruled out, will be tested, Smith said. Commercial labs, such as Lab Corps, are available for private use.

“As tests become more available, I would expect testing parameters to loosen,” Smith said.

Gov. Roy Cooper’s emergency declaration activates the Emergency Operations Center to help agencies coordinate virus response activities from one location and to make it easier to buy needed medical supplies, protect consumers from price gouging, and increase county health departments’ access to state funds.

“The health and safety of North Carolinians is our top priority,” Cooper said. “We are taking the necessary steps to ensure that North Carolina is prepared and responding to this virus, and this order helps us do that. Though we are still in the early stages in North Carolina, time is a valuable resource and we must work together to slow the spread while we can.”

The order has key provisions similar to those enacted in the wake of a natural disaster. The order will help with the costs associated with combating the disease and help make available supplies that may be difficult for health-care providers and public health agencies to get because of increased demand. It also increases the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Service’s role in supporting local health departments, which have been tasked with monitoring quarantines, tracing exposure and administering testing.

“The emergency declaration really just helps focus on the issue,” Smith said. “It did not put any restrictions in place, but rather reinforced actions to counter the spread of the virus and limit exposure to the vulnerable population.”

The activation of the Emergency Operations Center will help with communication among agencies involved in fighting the virus’ spread, he said.

“What it does not do is have the state issue decrees of no mass gatherings, no sporting events, no church activities, etc. — things that Italy has done because the virus is so pervasive,” Smith said. “If we don’t get it under control, that could be the next step.”

Some states with fewer COVID-19 cases have issued similar emergency declarations, Smith said.

“The governor seems to be of the adage ‘better safe than sorry,’ which is in keeping with pronouncements made early during adverse weather storms,” Smith said.

Also on Tuesday, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services issued recommendations to slow the spread of COVID-19 and reduce the number of people infected. The recommendations come in the wake of the state health department confirming on Monday five new cases of COVID-19 in Wake County, bringing the statewide total to seven.

There are no cases of COVID-19 in Robeson County, according to Smith.

“We understand these actions will have a significant impact on the lives of people in our communities,” a Department of Health and Human Services press release reads in part. “NCDHHS is making these recommendations based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, current actions by other states, and the most up-to-date epidemiologic information we have to protect the public’s health.”

The Department of Health and Human Services recommends people at high risk of severe illness from COVID-19 should avoid large groups of people as much as possible. This includes gatherings, such as concert venues, conventions, church services, sporting events, and crowded social events. People at high risk should also avoid cruise travel and non-essential air travel.

People at high risk include anyone more than 65 years of age, or having an underlying health condition, such as heart disease, lung disease, or diabetes, or a weakened immune system.

All facilities that serve as residential establishments for high-risk people are urged to restrict visitors. These establishments include nursing homes, independent and assisted living facilities, correctional facilities, and facilities that care for medically vulnerable children.

The Department of Health and Human Services recommends that event organizers urge anyone who is sick to not attend, encourage people who are at high risk to not attend, adopt lenient refund policies for people who are high risk, find ways to give people more physical space so as to limit close contact as much as possible, encourage attendees to wash hands frequently, and to clean surfaces with standard cleaners.

All travelers returning from countries and U.S. states affected by COVID-19 are urged to follow Department of Health and Human Services guidance on self-monitoring: https://www.ncdhhs.gov/divisions/public-health/coronavirus-disease-2019-covid-19-response-north-carolina/coronavirus.

The Department of Health and Human Services is not recommending the pre-emptive closure of schools and childcare centers at this time.

The recommendations should begin immediately and extend through March 31, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.

Smith favors the recommendations because they, for the most part, are designed to protect the vulnerable, older population.

“It also recognizes that a person coming from a state, say Washington, may be as much of a risk as Italy, Japan or such,” he said. “There is a special emphasis on restricting visitors around facility-bound individuals which is keeping with restrictions put in place at the height of the flu season.

“It should be noted that industries, county and city governments, school boards or any employer can be more restrictive than state guidelines.”

The CDC reported Tuesday there are more than 110,000 cases of COVID-19 worldwide. There are 647 cases in the United States and there have been 25 deaths, according to the CDC. Cases have been confirmed in 35 states and in Washington, D.C.

A North Carolina Division of Public Health report issued Tuesday put the number of global cases at 113,702 and the number deaths around the world at 4,012.

Debate rages among health officials, physicians and researchers about how contagious and deadly the new coronavirus is. Most say this is because too little is known about the disease that came out of Wuhan, China, and was first reported to the World Health Organization in late December.

In particular, estimates of the virus’ mortality rate vary widely. The World Health Organization reported Friday the mortality rate could be between 3% and 4%. The same WHO report said that estimate was based on the number of reported deaths divided by the reported cases.

Some researchers, in particular a group in the United Kingdom, say the morality rate could be 2% or lower because some cases, particularly mild cases, are not reported. Some researchers believe between five and 40 coronavirus cases in 1,000 will result in death, with a best guess of nine in 1,000, or about 1%.

Some researchers and public health officials agree that death from COVID-19 will depend greatly on the infected person’s age, sex, general health and the health system available to the person.

