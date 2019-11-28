Frannys to hold yard sale on Saturday

November 28, 2019
By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — Frannys Friends will have cats and dogs of all ages available for adoption on Saturday during a yard sale that will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Petsense, which is located at 4327 Fayetteville Road in Lumberton.

Santa will be there for pictures with you or your pets. Hot dogs will be grilled.

Donations, such as dog and cat food, are always welcome by the nonprofit, as well as items that might be used for Saturday’s yard sale. Items that are needed include clothing sizes 12 to 24, men’s jackets, household items and rugs.

To fill out an application for an adoption, send an email to [email protected]

