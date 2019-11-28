Frannys to hold yard sale on Saturday

LUMBERTON — Robeson County residents who have not cast a ballot in the March primary but want to help decide their leaders from the White House on down to the school board have Saturday and Tuesday to do so.

One-Stop Voting, which provides the opportunity to register to vote and darken a ballot at the same time, will be held Saturday at the Board of Elections Office at 800 N. Walnut St. in Lumberton and at five satellite sites: Fairmont Senior Citizens Center, Gilbert Patterson Memorial Library in Maxton, Pembroke Public Library, Red Springs Community Center and St. Pauls National Guard Armory. The hours to do so at all the sites are 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Through Thursday, 6,409 ballots had been cast during One-Stop Voting, Board of Election Director Tina Bledsoe said. That compares with about 5,600 during the 2016 One-Stop Voting period, when there was a presidential race, and about 10,000 during One-Stop Voting in 2018, when the big draw was a sheriff’s race.

The Elections Office led the voting through Thursday, with 2,960 ballots cast, followed by Pembroke, 1,201; Fairmont, 780; Red Springs, 690; Maxton, 437; and St. Pauls, 341.

For people who prefer to vote on Election Day, ballots that day can be cast from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. at polling sites within individual precincts. According to Bledsoe, all the normal precinct sites will be used on Tuesday, but she wanted to remind people that the St. Pauls site has been moved to the National Guard Armory and North Pembroke to the North Pembroke Fire Department at Prospect and St. Anna roads.

Anyone who is unsure where to vote can call the Elections Office at 910-671-3080 or visit https://www.co.robeson.nc.us/robeson-county-board-of-elections.

Election ballots will include competitive contests for president; U.S. Senate; U.S. House of Representatives District 9; N.C. governor; N.C. lieutenant governor; N.C. attorney general; N.C. auditor; N.C. commissioner of Agriculture; N.C. commissioner of Insurance; N.C. commissioner of Labor; N.C. secretary of State; N.C. superintendent of Public Instruction; N.C. treasurer; Superior Court judge seat 1 and District Court judge seat 6; Robeson County Board of Commissioners districts 1, 3, and 5; and Robeson County Board of Education at large, and districts 1, 4, 5, and 7.

In Robeson County there are 73,534 registered voters. Of those, 42,271 are Democrats, 9,884 are Republicans, and 20,378 are Unaffiliated.

During the primary, registered Democrats and Republicans must vote within their party, but Unaffiliated voters can ask for a Democratic or Republican ballot.

The school board election is nonpartisan, with the primary deciding the winners. Also, even though three at-large candidates will win seats, voters can only vote for one at-large candidate.

There is no voter ID requirement for this election even though voters in 2018 approved that requirement during a referendum. A judge threw out the requirement, citing what she called North Carolina’s history of trying to use voter ID to suppress the turnout of some populations that traditionally vote Democrat. A Republican effort to get the requirement reinstituted for the primary has been unsuccessful.

People voting in person are entitled to assistance by an election official, or, if assistance is needed because of disability or illiteracy, by a qualified person of their choice. Voting sites are accessible to all voters. Curbside voting is available for voters who are not able to enter voting sites.

