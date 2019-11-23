Local FFA chapter brings home awards

WEST JEFFERSON — The Lumberton Future Farmers of America Chapter recently participated in the 66th annual North Carolina FFA Association Land Judging Career Development Event in Ashe County and brought home several awards.
This event is sponsored by Duke Energy, the Soil Science Society of North Carolina, and MVP Southgate.
The junior team placed first in the state. Team members include Kamryn McInnis, Laci Rozier, Taylor Stone and Sam Jackson. Kamryn McInnis was the highest scoring individual for the junior division and Laci Rozier was the fifth highest scoring individual for the junior division. Their FFA advisor is Candace Grimsley.
The Lumberton FFA senior team placed sixth in the state. Team members include Lillee Roquet, Jacob Roquet, Belle Merlo and Julius Locklear.
In early April 1955, 188 Future Farmers members met on a parcel of land in Harnett County near Dunn, where Interstate 95 was being constructed. It was on this site that the first “Soil Appreciation and Soil Judging School” was held. Sixty-four years later, hundreds of FFA members from across the state traveled to Ashe County to participate in the 66th annual North Carolina FFA Land Judging Career Development Event.
The event’s purpose is to encourage students to analyze land characteristics such as soil type, erosion and drainage to determine the best possible use. Knowledge about soils can be organized and applied in managing farms, fields and woodlands, developing communities, as well as engineering work. Students are able to comprehend why soils respond differently to management practices and how soil properties affect crop growth and urban uses.
The top five teams in the state event for the senior division are eligible to compete in the National Land and Range Judging Event in Oklahoma this May. The top three teams and high scoring individual will be recognized during the 92nd North Carolina Future Farmers of America State Convention in Raleigh in June.