Old Main lighting is Dec. 3

November 22, 2019
By: Staff report

PEMBROKE — The University of North Carolina at Pembroke will host its annual Lighting of Old Main event on Dec. 3, which is a Tuesday.

The ceremony will begin at 6 p.m. in front of Old Main. There will be light refreshments and entertainment. The event is open to the public.

