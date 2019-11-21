City leads off Christmas parades

Santa Claus is scheduled to make a special appearance this Saturday at the Christmas Parade held by the Lumberton Chamber of Commerce. Santa Claus is scheduled to make a special appearance this Saturday at the Christmas Parade held by the Lumberton Chamber of Commerce. More than 100 units will be in the parade, which will being making its way up Elm Street toward Biggs Park Mall at 10 a.m. Santa Claus is scheduled to make a special appearance this Saturday at the Christmas Parade held by the Lumberton Chamber of Commerce. Santa Claus is scheduled to make a special appearance this Saturday at the Christmas Parade held by the Lumberton Chamber of Commerce. More than 100 units will be in the parade, which will being making its way up Elm Street toward Biggs Park Mall at 10 a.m.

LUMBERTON — The Lumberton Christmas Parade will kick-off the holiday season in Robeson County with a procession of Christmas floats Saturday beginning at 10 a.m.

The National Weather Service is predicting temperatures in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s during parade time with a chance of showers, but Lumberton Chamber of Commerce Director Cindy Kern said the show must go on rain or shine.

Kern was up early Wednesday morning marking the parade route on Elm Street running from First Street down to Biggs Park Mall for “well over 100 parade units.” This year’s parade will feature intricately decorated floats, four high school bands, commercial floats, churches, dignitaries, several dance troops, beauty queens, antique tractors and vehicles, Kern said.

The crowd-favorite Shriner units will also be in the lineup, including the Tomcats and the Sudan Pirates. The mildly inappropriate but still family-friendly Dunn Clowns will also be back this year, Kern said.

“Our beloved Shriner units, the kids love them,” Kern said.

Leading the charge will be grand marshals Kenneth and Lisa Rust, longtime residents of Lumberton. The husband and wife duo are the owners and operators of seven McDonald’s restaurants in Robeson and Columbus counties. Kenneth also chairs the Southeastern Health Board of Trustees.

The Rusts are both actively involved and financial contributors to several community organizations, including schools, The University of North Carolina at Pemroke and churches.

Santa will take a break from his duties at the North Pole to end the Lumberton Christmas Parade.

“Everyone loves Santa,” Kern said.

Providing commentary for this year’s parade will be Joe Butler, director of Physician Recruitment at Southeastern Health; and Rebekah Lowery, the director of the Robeson Community College Foundation. The parade will be filmed by drone by Brian Lindsey and air on WNCP TV Channel 6 on Thursday, which is Thanksgiving Day, at 11 a.m. This year, a video of the parade will also be available at the Lumberton Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook page after Dec. 1.

Other towns across the county have also scheduled parade and holiday events.

Rowland is next up on Nov. 30 at 10 a.m. Festivities will continue through the day until 4 p.m. with food, vendors and entertainment.

The Pembroke Twilight Christmas Parade will be on Dec. 5. The parade will begin at 4:30 p.m. After the parade, the Winter Wonderland event will follow at Milton R. Hunt Memorial Park.

Fairmont’s 13th annual Holiday on Main will be on Dec. 6. Festivities begin with a Christmas tree-lighting ceremony at 6 p.m., followed by the Twilight Christmas Parade.

The town of Marietta and the White House Volunteer Fire Department again will collaborate for the 33nd annual Christmas parade on Dec. 7 at 11 a.m.

The St. Pauls Christmas Parade will also be held on Dec. 7 beginning at 3 p.m. This year’s theme is the “Sounds of Christmas.”

A Christmas at Red Springs event is set for Dec. 14. The event beginning at 1 p.m. will start at the John McNeill Farmers Market and lead into the Christmas parade beginning at 3 p.m. .

Maxton’s Christmas parade is scheduled for 10 a.m. Dec. 14. Following the parade will be Christmas in the Park and Toy Giveaway at Beacham Park.

Santa Claus is scheduled to make a special appearance this Saturday at the Christmas Parade held by the Lumberton Chamber of Commerce. Santa Claus is scheduled to make a special appearance this Saturday at the Christmas Parade held by the Lumberton Chamber of Commerce. More than 100 units will be in the parade, which will being making its way up Elm Street toward Biggs Park Mall at 10 a.m. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_santa-mcu-edit-reduce_ne20181119194533347-1.jpg Santa Claus is scheduled to make a special appearance this Saturday at the Christmas Parade held by the Lumberton Chamber of Commerce. Santa Claus is scheduled to make a special appearance this Saturday at the Christmas Parade held by the Lumberton Chamber of Commerce. More than 100 units will be in the parade, which will being making its way up Elm Street toward Biggs Park Mall at 10 a.m.

Tomeka Sinclair Staff writer

Tomeka Sinclair can be reached at [email protected] or 910-416-5865.

Tomeka Sinclair can be reached at [email protected] or 910-416-5865.