DSS to take Empty Stocking applications on Nov. 25

November 16, 2019 robesonian News 0
By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — Registration will be held on Nov. 25 at the Robeson County Department of Social Services for people wishing to benefit this year from the Empty Stocking Fund.

Applications will be taken from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the DSS building, which is on N.C. 711 just west of Interstate 95.

Children up to age 15 are eligible to benefit from the fund, which was established by The Robesonian in the late 1970s as a way to help needy children during Christmas. If a child received help this past year, he or she will not be eligible to apply this year. Each eligible child will receive a $50 voucher on a first-come, first-served basis until the fund is exhausted. The vouchers can be redeemed at Rose’s in Lumberton or Rose’s Express in Fairmont.

Individuals applying must bring a picture ID, Social Security numbers for all members of the household, and proof of household income.

The Robesonian will begin taking donations for the fund that same week. Last year the fund raised $87,503, and helped about 1,800 children.

Staff report