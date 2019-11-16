Approved congressional map keeps Robeson in District 9

LUMBERTON — A new map of U.S. House districts in North Carolina cleared the General Assembly on Friday and now will go back to the three-person panel of Superior Court judges that ordered that a new map be created for their review.
In a 24-17 party-line vote the Senate approved the new map on Friday. All yes votes were cast by Republicans, including Lumberton’s Danny Britt Jr. All no votes came from Democrats.
The results were similar when the House approved the map on Thursday. All 55 of the yes votes were cast by Republicans. Brenden Jones, whose District 46 covers part of Robeson County, voted in favor of the map. The 46 voted against came exclusively from Democrats, among them Charles Graham, of Lumberton.
Redistricting maps aren’t subject to Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto stamp.
The map redraw was undertaken after the judges determined on Oct. 28 that the current district lines couldn’t be used because they likely were unlawful partisan gerrymanders. The judges didn’t order a replacement map be made, saying they lacked authority at this stage of the lawsuit filed by Democratic and independent voters. Instead they encouraged the General Assembly to redraw the map on its own to avoid delaying the March 3 congressional primary.
The State Board of Elections has said it needs a map by mid-December in order to avoid delaying the primaries.
The map, a copy of which was obtained by The Robesonian, shows changes to all 13 U.S. House districts, of which 10 are held by Republicans.
Robeson County remains in District 9. The district now includes all of Union, Anson, Richmond Scotland, Hoke and Robeson counties. It also includes parts of Moore and Mecklenburg counties, to include Charlotte. No longer in the district are parts of Bladen and Cumberland counties.
Republican Dan Bishop beat Democrat Dan McCready in a Sept. 10 special election to represent District 9.
Bishop has been watching as state lawmakers redrew a new map that complies with the court’s ruling, said Peter Barnes, Bishop’s chief of staff and spokesman. The congressman commends their efforts.
But the map’s fate is dependent on the results of the court’s review, he said.
“We’ll wait to see what the court does,” Barnes said. “They have the final say.”
Bishop looks forward to running for re-election in 2020, and hopes to keep Robeson County in District 9, Barnes said.
As for why the map is being redrawn, Barnes said, “It’s a shame that the plaintiffs waited until after we won the election to file a lawsuit in an attempt to create turmoil in the 2020 election.”
Senate Republicans blasted Democrats for unanimously voting to oppose a nonpartisan congressional map because the Republicans refused to pre-determine the partisan outcome of the districts.
The North Carolina General Assembly concluded a congressional redistricting process that began because of a lawsuit funded by Eric Holder’s National Democratic Redistricting Committee, according to the Republicans. The lawsuit alleged the current congressional maps were drawn with partisan intent, and sought to prohibit partisan considerations in redistricting.
State Republicans decided that, instead of continuing to litigate the maps, the legislature would instead draw new districts in a transparent and nonpartisan way, according to a statement by the Republicans. They largely followed the same process employed over the summer when the legislature drew new state district boundaries. That process earned broad bipartisan praise, with Republican and Democratic legislative leaders calling it “the most transparent redistricting process in history.”
Sen. Ralph Hise, a Republican from Mitchell County who co-chairs the Senate Committee on Redistricting and Elections, said, “The Democrats who sued to prohibit partisan redistricting have demanded their preferred partisan outcomes in exchange for voting to support new congressional maps. Such brazen hypocrisy is astounding.”
The plaintiffs in the lawsuit that triggered the map redraw filed a brief late Friday with the state judges laying out their opposition to the new map.
“The congressional map passed by Republicans in the North Carolina legislature simply replaces one partisan gerrymander with a new one,” former Attorney General Eric Holder said in a release.
Holder leads the National Democratic Redistricting Committee, whose affiliate is bankrolling the lawsuit.
Reach T.C. Hunter via email at [email protected] or by calling 910-816-1974. The Associated Press contributed to this report.