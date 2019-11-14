Wilkins warns of fentanyl threat

Wilkins Wilkins

LUMBERTON — Sheriff Burnis Wilkins says that in the wake of three drug-related deaths last week, his officers are stepping up efforts to determine if there is a deadly batch of street drugs floating around Robeson County.

Wilkins, in deference to the survivors of the victims, did not want to disclose the names of the deceased, but did say that two were in the county and one in the city. He said autopsies determined they died from drugs, but it’s unclear if they died from an overdose, or if the drugs they consumed were laced with fentanyl.

According to the United State Drug Enforcement Administration, fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 80 to 100 times stronger than morphine. It was developed for pain management treatment of cancer patients and is applied in a patch on the skin.

However, because of its potency fentanyl is often abused, most often added to heroin to increase it potency, according to the DEA. Wilkins said he has become aware of instances in which even marijuana was laced with fentanyl.

“It has been unusual lately,” Wilkins said in reference to drug-related deaths.

“The Sheriff’s Office has stepped up enforcement efforts as well as seeking information from anyone with knowledge as to who is selling any drugs, but particularly heroin, prescription medication and fentanyl,” he said.

Wilkins also spoke about how potentially lethal fentanyl is.

“I do know that traces of it, even breathing it in, can be deadly,” Wilkins said. “I have heard of instances in which an officer kicked in a door and its odor was so bad, the officer had to be administered Narcan.”

Narcan is a medicine that law enforcement has begun carrying that can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. Wilkins said since his deputies began carrying Narcan in July 2018, it has been used 36 times.

His department has seen 20 overdose deaths this year, and that number does not include those in municipalities, the sheriff said. Th deaths include nine American Indian males, four white females, three white males, three American Indian females and one black male.

“It is unfortunate that we are witnessing not only our youth but middle-aged men and women of all races losing their lives to drugs,” he said. “Even with educational and informative programs regarding the dangers of drug usage, some choose to try it, apparently thinking it won’t harm them. Sadly the statistics aren’t in their favor. We have to do more not only from an enforcement standpoint but from a community standpoint in which we all speak up and try to stop this carnage.”

Wilkins encourages anyone with information about drugs being sold to call his office’s Drug Enforcement Division at 910-671-3191. Information can be shared anonymously on the Sheriff’s Office App or by sending an email through the Sheriff’s Office’s Web page.

Wilkins https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_burnis-wilkins-mug.jpg Wilkins

Donnie Douglas Editor

Reach Donnie Douglas at 910-416-5649 or [email protected]

Reach Donnie Douglas at 910-416-5649 or [email protected]