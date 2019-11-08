Crime report

November 8, 2019 robesonian News 0

James Blue, of East McRainey Road/ U.S. 301 North in St. Pauls, reported Friday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that he was a victim of an assault by someone with a weapon who intended to kill.

The following break-ins were reported Thursday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Leonard Fairley, Snake Rod, Lumberton; Earline Locklear, Cabinet Shop Road, Maxton; Steven Jacobs, Midway Road, Rowland; Maria Mendez, Lewis McNeill Road, Red Springs; and Connie McLaurin, N.C. 130 West, Maxton.

The following thefts were reported Thursday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Samantha Locklear, Adrenia Road, Maxton; John Jones, Himark Road, Shannon; Gina Carter, Henry Hammond Road, Lumberton; and Alexander Sanders, Wire Grass Road, Orrum.

Jessica Moore, of Ridley Street in Raleigh, reported Thursday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone stole her 1998 Honda Civic valued at $300 from the parking lot of Deluxe Inn located at 3510 Capuano St. in Lumberton.

Tanielle Cummings, of Godwin Avenue in Lumberton, reported Thursday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone used a brick to break a window at Carolina Sales & Services, located at 708 S. Roberts Ave. in Lumberton. Cummings reported that damages totaled $450.

Dasmond McArthur, of Warwick Mill Road, reported Thursday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone broke into his residence and stole Nike tennis shoes valued at $200, Ray-Ban sunglasses valued at $200, and caused $100 in damages to a door frame.