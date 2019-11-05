We the People frontman ordered to pay $510,000 in civil case

Chavis Chavis

LUMBERTON — An appeal of the judgment in a civil case against the front man for the local We the People movement is planned, according to his attorney.

Dale Godfrey declined to comment on the record Friday about the details of the case, but said he is trying to find an attorney that will handle Gerome Chavis’ appeal. Godfrey said he is confident that an appeal will result in a reduced financial judgment.

The judgment portion of Chavis’ case was held Monday in Fayetteville in the Superior Court’s General Court of Justice. Multiple sources have said the judgment is for $510,000.

The plantiffs were represented by R. Jonathan Charleston and Jose Coker of the Charleston Group, a Fayetteville law firm.

“Mr. Chavis’ reckless false statements over the Internet about upstanding members of the community, and their businesses, were designed to cause them substantial harm and succeeded. The rulings of two Superior Court judges in this case have made it abundantly clear that the Mr. Chavis’ unlawful and reckless conduct will never be tolerated in North Carolina,” Charleston, the Charleston Group’s managing partner, said in a statement.

The case was filed on Oct. 25, 2018, according to court documents obtained Friday by The Robesonian. The case was scheduled to go to court on Aug. 26 but was rescheduled for Monday.

The court documents did not include an order for damages. A member of the Clerk of Court’s office in Fayetteville said it can take a week or more for the order to be filed.

The documents showed that Pembroke-based Metcon Inc.; Aaron Keith Thomas, president and CEO of Metcon; R&R Protective Services and its owner Rory Eddings; Fullers BBQ of Fayetteville and its owner and president, Eric Locklear; and Dial Insurance owner Jarette Sampson each filed charges of slander and libel against Chavis based on comments Chavis published over the Internet. Each claimed financial damages as the result of the comments, and each asked for court-ordered damages in excess of $25,000.

Chavis first appeared as an Internet fixture in late 2017. His stated goal was to expose corruption in local governments and businesses. On more than one occasion his recorded and broadcast encounters with government and business leaders were confrontational.

In his sworn affidavit, Sampson said that as a direct result of “false statements published by Defendant Chavis” Dial Insurance and Agents Inc. suffered economic losses from lost business opportunities totaling $30,000 and “during the 2018-19 Lumbee River Electric Membership Corporation (“LREMC”) Board election, I suffered economic damages from election-related expenses in the amount of $20,000.” He also stated that Chavis’ comments caused him to lose his seat on the LREMC board, which cost him $36,000 in board member salary over three years.

Thomas stated in his affidavit, “As a direct result of the false statements published by Defendant Chavis, Metcon has suffered economic losses totaling $439,425,937.00 in lost business opportunities …”

In his affidavit, Locklear claimed economic losses of $20,000as a result of Chavis’ comments.

Eddings claimed Chavis’ published comments caused his company to lose its contract with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, which cost R&R Protective Service $62,000. Eddings further claimed Chavis’ comments cost his company $10,000 in lost business opportunities; caused him to lose his seat on the LREMC board, with a related cost of $12,000; and cost him a loss of $5,000 in 2018-19 LREMC board election expenses.

“As a direct consequence of the false statements published by Defendant Chavis, my personal and professional reputation has suffered tremendously, resulting in humiliation and embarrassment,” Eddings’ affidavit reads in part. “The resulting humiliation and embarrassment caused me to suffer economic losses in the amount of Two Hundred and Fifty Thousand Dollars and 00/100 ($250,000.00).”

Sampson, Locklear and Thomas also claimed the same economic losses as a result of humiliation and embarrassment.

All the plaintiffs sought relief from legal fees and court costs related to the case.

Chavis https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_Chavis_1-2.jpg Chavis

T.C. Hunter Managing editor

Reach T.C. Hunter via email at [email protected] or by calling 910-816-1974.

Reach T.C. Hunter via email at [email protected] or by calling 910-816-1974.