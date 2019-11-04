Woman charged with DWI in fatal accident

November 4, 2019
By: Staff report
LUMBERTON — A 44-year-old Lumberton woman has been accused of driving while impaired and could face more severe charges in the wake of a traffic accident on Friday that left one person dead and caused significant injuries to another.

According to the state Highway Patrol, the District Attorney’s Office will be consulted concerning the possibility of more charges against Tamla McRae, of 2126 Nevada St. McRae works as a telecommunicator with the city’s Emergency Services Department.

A report by Trooper Chad Covington indicates McRae was driving a 2011 Toyota passenger car when it struck a 1992 Ford pickup truck in the rear, causing an accident that killed Gene Lowry, 37, of 601 Normal St. in Pembroke, and caused “significant injuries” to Adrian Watson, 33, of S. Chicken Road in Rowland.

According to the report, both vehicles were traveling east on Wire Grass Road, about a mile east of N.C. 41, when the accident happened about 9:22 p.m. Friday. According to the report, the Toyota went left of the center line, struck the pickup in the left rear and caused both vehicles to exit the road.

The Toyota ended up in a ditch to the left of the road, while the pickup truck left the road to the right, hit a ditch, overturned and came to a rest against a tree.

The report did not list any injuries to McRae. According to Bill French, director of the Emergency Services Department, McRae has been suspended with pay in the wake of the accident, and will remain suspended until the investigation is complete.

McRae, Lowry and Watson all were properly restrained, according to the report.

The pickup truck was destroyed, and the report estimated $10,000 worth of damage to the Toyota.

