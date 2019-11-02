Board splits on appointee

LUMBERTON — During a meeting that lasted fewer than five minutes Friday, the Board of Education of the Public Schools of Robeson County failed to fill the vacant District 1 seat.
The board split 5-5 between two candidates, Vitha Nemeroff and Tammy Sammons, both Lumberton residents. A motion from Brenda Fairley-Ferebee to nominate Sammons was followed by a substitute motion from Dwayne Smith to nominate Nemeroff.
The board deadlock will leave the seat unfilled, and District 1 voters will fill the seat in March. The winner will then serve four years beginning in July. Education board members are elected during party primaries because they are nonpartisan.Voting for Nemeroff were Smith, Chairman John Campbell, Randy Lawson, Steve Martin and Brian Freeman. Voting for Sammons were Mike Smith, Charles Bullard, Linda Emanuel, Craig Lowry and Fairley-Ferebee.
Smith’s request for discussion or a closed-door meeting fell on deaf ears. School Attorney Grady Hunt said an executive session was not permissible under the open meetings law.
Campbell said later that the result was not unexpected. He said a 10-member board will be functional on almost all other issues.
“This is not indicative of future votes,” Campbell said. “I don’t see future issues that will split the board.”
Campbell said he worked hard to get every board member to the meeting, and his efforts were rewarded with 100 percent attendance.
“This is a huge decision, and we have approached it with the seriousness it deserves,” Campbell said. “It is a sacred obligation to fill this seat.”
The four candidates, all Lumberton residents, submitted their names for consideration by filling out an extensive online application. Patricia McDougald and John L. Simmons were the other two candidates.
“I felt that Nemeroff would bring a clean slate to the board,” Campbell said.
Other board members had no comment regarding their vote, but it was clear the board is divided on another important decision.
That division is widely believed to be about support for Superintendent Shanita Wooten. A rumored vote to remove Wooten was scuttled at the board’s Oct. 8 meeting when Loistine DeFreece resigned after being called out for no longer living in District 1.
In departing the board, DeFreece said she planned to run for an at-large seat in the 2020 election. Campbell is one of three at-large representatives.
Campbell thanked all four candidates for their willingness to serve on the school board, and the meeting was adjourned.
