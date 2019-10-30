Two men rob local arcade

By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — Lumberton police are looking for two men who robbed an arcade on Wednesday at gunpoint.

According to Lumberton police Capt. Terry Parker, Mega House Arcade, located at 2722 W. Fifth St., was robbed by two men armed with handguns at about 2 p.m. Parker did not say how much money was stolen, but did say there were no injuries.

Both men are believed to be black, tall, skinny and in their late teens or early 20s. One was wearing black pants and a dark hoodie and sunglasses, and the other was wearing gray pants, a dark hoodie and glasses. They were last seen exiting the front door on foot.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Dereck Evans at the Lumberton Police Department. The number is 910-671-3845. Callers can remain anonymous.

