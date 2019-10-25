County Board of Elections to hear complaint against Loistene DeFreece

By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Board of Elections has scheduled a preliminary hearing concerning a complaint filed against a former Robeson County Board of Education member for Tuesday.

The hearing to take up a complaint filed by Gerome Chavis, frontman for the We the People movement, against Loistine DeFreece is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. in the Board of Elections office at 800 N. Walnut St. in Lumberton.

The purpose of the hearing is to determine if there is enough cause to proceed to a full hearing before the Board of Elections, said Tina Bledsoe, interim Elections Board director. But, the complaint may not advance to a full hearing because DeFreece, who represented District 1, resigned after Chavis filed his complaint on Oct. 4.

“Really, there’s no issue,” Bledsoe said.

DeFreece resigned her Board of Education seat during the Oct. 8 Board of Education meeting after Chavis stood during the public comment period to question her residency status and demand she be removed from the board immediately. Chavis produced documents showing DeFreece had changed her address at the Board of Elections and said DeFreece “sold her house with no intent to go back.”

DeFreece, who was last elected to the Board of Education in 2016, has not lived in her district since Hurricane Matthew flooded her South Lumberton home in October 2016.

As she announced her resignation, DeFreece stated her intent to run for an at-large board seat in the March 2020 primaries.

Education Board members are elected during political party primaries because the school board is nonpartisan.

School board policy allows the board to select her replacement, who will serve until the end of her term, which will be July of next year.

