Police release photo of robbery suspect

October 19, 2019 robesonian News 0

FAIRMONT — Fairmont police have released a photograph of a person they say broke into a store and stole cigarettes.

According to Fairmont Police Chief Jon Edwards, the break-in occurred at Fresh Foods grocery story early on Saturday. A surveillance camera captured images. Numerous cartons of cigarettes were taken.

Anyone with information should call the Fairmont Police Department at 910-628-9766 or 910-628-5115.

https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_fairmontsuspect.jpg