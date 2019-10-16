Two brothers found murdered

By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the murders of two brothers.

According to a statement from the Sheriff’s Office, Frank Thomas, 34, and Adam Thomas, 33, both of 131 Marigold Lane, were found dead by deputies on Tuesday night inside the residence.

Deputies received a call about 8:39 p.m. and were dispatched to that area. No other details, including how the men were killed, were immediately available.

The deaths are being investigated by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide and Criminal Investigation divisions. Sheriff Burnis Wilkins is asking for anyone with information regarding case to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3100 or 910-671-3170.

