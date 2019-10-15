Work to enhance safety at UNCP complete

By: Staff report
North Odom Street at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke was reconstructed to improve safety with the addition of a median, two roundabouts and sidewalks. The work on the road is complete, and the road open for use.

PEMBROKE — A major reconstruction of the main gateway to The University of North Carolina at Pembroke campus is now open to traffic and pedestrians.

“With so many of our students, faculty and staff crossing Prospect Road throughout the day, this was a much-needed project on our campus,” UNCP Chancellor Robin Gary Cummings said. “We are so thankful to the Department of Transportation for their efforts to help us increase the safety on our campus as we accommodate and continue the growth we are experiencing.”

The N.C. Department of Transportation spent $5 million overhauling a mile of North Odom Street/Prospect Road off West Third Street. Ground was broken on the project in the spring of 2018.

“The improvements make the roadway safer and more bicycle and pedestrian friendly. A median, two roundabouts and sidewalks were built,” Andrew Barksdale, NCDOT public relations officer, said in a statement.

The department proposed the design after university officials raised concerns with the agency over the safety of the students crossing it every day.

“Bike lanes and 12 crosswalks were marked to boost safety,” Barksdale said. “The roundabouts improve safety by slowing traffic, and providing a U-turn location.”

The new median, which replaced an open center turn lane, provides a refuge for pedestrians crossing the roadway. The median also redirects drivers from the side streets or driveways into turning right when it’s safe to do so.

“The improvements were in step with a departmental goal to promote multi-modal uses of travel,” Barksdale said.

Permanent traffic signs, which replaced temporary ones, were mounted last week, he said. The orange drums will be removed within a few weeks.

“This is a wonderful example of how we collaborated with our partners to solve a traffic and safety problem and improved an important gateway for a growing university,” said Grady Hunt, a Robeson County resident who represents the region on the N.C. Board of Transportation.

