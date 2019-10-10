Work to close Alamac Road

By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — A section of Alamac Road near Lumberton will be closed through Tuesday so crews can perform maintenance work at a bridge approach.

The road section will be closed to traffic in both directions, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation. Work was scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m. Thursday and is scheduled to be completed by 5 p.m. Tuesday. Work will take place from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

The detour will be Kite Road to N.C. 72 to Hestertown Road to Chickenfoot Road and back to Alamac Road.

