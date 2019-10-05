Police seek info in assault, robbery

October 4, 2019 robesonian News 0
By: Staff report

RED SPRING — Police are searching for the person who assaulted and robbed a woman on Thursday in the parking lot of a local store.

Officers were called to the Maxway store at 702 E. Fourth Ave. in Red Springs, Maj. Kimothy Monroe said. They spoke with a woman, whose name was not released, who told them she had just left the store and was getting ready to enter her vehicle when a white truck pulled up. A man jumped out and pushed her to the ground, started punching her and stole her purse. He then fled in the truck.

The woman suffered cuts.

The man is as white and with facial hair. He was wearing a black shirt and tan pants, and was driving a white Chevy extended cab work truck. He was last seen traveling east on N.C. 211 toward Lumberton.

Staff report