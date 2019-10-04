County gets little input on proposed dog rules

Robeson County Commissioner Faline Dial, left, speaks Thursday with Commissioner Raymond Cummings at the end of the public hearing on a proposed ordinance designed to reduce the instances of attacks on humans by vicious dogs. Robeson County Commissioner Faline Dial, left, speaks Thursday with Commissioner Raymond Cummings at the end of the public hearing on a proposed ordinance designed to reduce the instances of attacks on humans by vicious dogs. Scott Bigelow | The Robesonian Joshua Currier addresses county officials Thursday during public hearing on a proposed ordinance designed to reduce the instances of attacks on humans by vicious dogs. Currier spoke in support of the proposed ordinance. His mother, Esta Currier, was killed by dogs in 2018. Scott Bigelow | The Robesonian Joshua Currier addresses county officials Thursday during public hearing on a proposed ordinance designed to reduce the instances of attacks on humans by vicious dogs. Currier spoke in support of the proposed ordinance. His mother, Esta Currier, was killed by dogs in 2018.

LUMBERTON — Joshua Currier, whose mother was killed in a dog attack in December, gave an emotional plea in support of a proposed dog ordinance Thursday at a public meeting held at the Robeson County Emergency Operations Center.

“I am for the ordinance,” Currier said. “My mother was mauled to death by four Rottweilers, while she attempted to protect my niece.

“I’m here to be a voice for my mother and others who have been hurt by dog attacks. Dogs are not at fault, and any breed can go bad. We want people to be held accountable.”

Currier, was the only speaker at the hearing, but County Attorney Gary Locklear promised that if the county commissioners have not heard from the public yet, they soon will.

Robeson County Board of Commissioners Chairman Jerry Stephens said the commissioners are serious about protecting the public. He noted the proposed ordinance replaces an outdated ordinance that dates to 1990.

“Our board is seeking to address the problem of dangerous dogs,” Stephens said. “We take this matter seriously.”

The ordinance is in the draft stage and subject to modifications, Stephens said. He noted that the community panel, which helped shape it, was not in agreement on every issue.

The American Kennel Club also weighed in with a letter requesting some clarity and changes.

“The proposal would limit those who live in residential zoned areas to only owning three dogs over 5 months of age,” wrote Jennifer Clark, AKC legislative outreach director. “The number is arbitrary. We recommend the county focus on general animal control and nuisance laws that apply to all dog owners in the county, regardless of how many dogs they keep on their property.”

The county attorney said there is some leeway written into the ordinance depending on the circumstances of the dog owners, such as size of property and security.

The Kennel Club pointed to the two designations of problem dogs: “potentially dangerous” and “vicious.” It asks that mandatory sterilization not apply to potentially dangerous dogs and advocated for other remedies such as obedience school.

The proposed ordinance puts the remedy for problem animals on the shoulders of owners. Vicious dogs that have attacked people or other animals can be put down. Owners of potentially dangerous dogs must take measures to control their animals, such as constructing pens and using leashes at all times.

Hunting dogs are exempt from the ordinance, which does not single out specific breeds of dogs. Police dogs, herding dogs and security dogs also are exempt, as are dogs that attack trespassers.

The county would levy a $10 tax on each dog and cat in the county to offset the cost of adding Animal Control officers.

County Health Department Director Bill Smith, who was on the community panel and whose department manages the county animal shelter, said the ordinance attempts to prevent dog attacks before they happen.

“It limits the number of dogs and requires leashes,” Smith said. “I believe it will increase awareness among the public.”

County Attorney Locklear said there seems to be an increase in dog attacks in the county.

“This is a big county and a rural county with 30,000 dogs,” Locklear said. “The Sheriff’s Department has investigated nine serious dog bites this year. It seems to have gotten more serious.

“The purpose of this proposed ordinance is to make Robeson County a safer place for humans, dogs and other animals.”

In roundtable comments, the commissioners appeared to be on board with the ordinance.

“I served on a committee which reviewed this,” Commissioner Tom Taylor said. “I worry about young children waiting for school buses in the early morning. We need to stop animal cruelty as well.”

Scott Bigelow Staff writer

Reach Scott Bigelow at 910-644-4497 or [email protected]

