Three blood drives scheduled in county

September 25, 2019 robesonian News 0
By: Staff report

WILMINGTON — Three blood drives have been scheduled in Robeson County as part of the American Red Cross’ effort to increase the diversity of the blood supply.

The Red Cross is urging people of all races and ethnicities to give blood or platelets.

The vast majority of blood types fall into one of the major blood groups. However, for patients with rare blood types or those who receive regular blood transfusions, blood must be matched closely — beyond the primary A, B, O and AB blood types — to reduce the risk of developing complications from transfusion therapy. The best match may be someone of the same racial or ethnic group.

Two are to take place in Pembroke. One is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday at Purnell Swett High School, located at 11344 Deep Branch Road. The second is to take place 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 12 at Mt Airy Baptist Church, 7209 N.C. 72 West.

One of the blood drives is in Lumberton. It is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 10 at State Employees Credit Union- Lumberton, located at 4840 Fayetteville Road.

Appointments can be made by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-733-2767 or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

People who give blood or platelets during October automatically will be entered for a chance to win one of five $500 gift cards redeemable at hundreds of merchants, courtesy of Tango Card. Terms apply. Go online to rcblood.org/game to see the terms.

