Flu shots available for veterans

LUMBERTON — Local financial advisors say consumers should avoid panic during the COVID-19 pandemic, and that the situation presents an opportunity.

“The first thing we’ve been telling people is, one, you can’t panic,” said Darek Hunt, of Aurora Strategic Advisors. “I’ve been doing this for a long time. I remember the crash of ‘87, the correction of 2000, and even though this one is specific to a virus, it’s still a correction. If you’ve looked at every single correction we’ve had, what goes up must come down, and what goes down ultimately comes back up.”

A market recovery may already have started. The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 10,959.49 points, or 37.1%, between a record close on Feb. 12 and the end of trading Monday, but had risen 3,960.24 points, or 21.3%, from opening on Tuesday to Thursday’s closing, at 22,552.17.

Buying while the market is low can be a great opportunity for investors, even if they’ve seen their portfolio struggle during the market’s drop, advisors say.

“The other thing I’m advising my clients to do is, if you have something in your portfolio that’s been really beat up in this market, you have to ask yourself, when we do recover, what is the opportunity that they’re going to participate as much as some other things, so it’s a good time to rebalance certain things,” Hunt said. “I’ve probably put $1 million into play the last two or three days, taking advantage. We’ve got some stocks that are already up 40%.”

For investors with a 401(k), those who can afford to do so have the opportunity to get the most out of that investment while the market is low, said Mary Jo Walter, of Edward Jones. She typically maxes out her own 401(k) contributions each year by timing it in monthly increments throughout the year. But in this market she has maxed out for the year now.

“Some people, for instance, are maybe putting in a 5% contribution per month,” Walter said. “If they can only even bump it up 1% to 6, they need to try to do it because they’re buying the same thing at a cheaper cost, so they’re going to get more shares. And then if they need to decrease it when the market gets back up, they can do that.”

For those who are at or close to retirement age, significant losses on a 401(k) are a more immediate problem as they prepare to retire. In that situation, Gene Hall, of Gene Hall Financial Services, says the best option may be a long-term investment that guarantees a payout and doesn’t have to rely on a strong market.

“You can’t recover in a short period of time,” Hall said. “The only thing to do, if they can, is keep working, and hope that their money gets back to where it was, or close to where it was. But if they’ve got to retire — some people don’t have any choice but to retire — the best thing they can do is put their money in a long-term something that’s going to guarantee them a retirement income regardless of what the market does.”

Hunt said this is a good time for consumers to review their investments and make sure they know why they own what they own, particularly with many people staying home and having the extra time to do so.

“I think if most people will truly look at their investments, they’ll find that they’re taking more risk than they’re actually aware of, or they’re so conservative, that even in conservative investments we’ve seen bonds struck down in price, and I think that’s a big shock to people,” Hunt said. “So if I had one central theme, understand what you own. … Look over what you have. You’re home, you’ve got time on your hands, so review what you own.”

College savings plans are one of Walter’s focus areas. She said that many are likely to suspend drafts for those accounts temporarily. But, similar to her advice for a 401(k), those who can afford to would get the biggest return on investment if they continued or even increased those drafts.

“It’s just like somebody that has a 401(k) and right now the market’s down, and they can’t afford to put it in so they have to stop their contribution for a little while,” Walter said. “Unfortunately that’s the worst thing, because they’re buying the same thing right now, so if they can afford to continue it, they’re getting the same thing cheaper. So it’s going to come back faster.”

The loss of investment value is common to many during the market’s slide. But the best path forward will vary for each investor. One important factor is age.

“People are going to do what their mind, their conscience, tells them to do,” Hall said. “But right now is not a good time to sell, it’s not a good time to move your money to conservative stuff, but then again it depends on how old you are. A younger person can be more aggressive and have more time to recover than an older person.”

There is generally a temptation for investors to sell when the market drops, but Hunt says none of his clients have done so.

“In times like these, you naturally speak to your clients more. A lot of people just need their hand held right now,” Hunt said. “We have 250 accounts, and we have not had a client sell. I think that goes back to, one, trust your advisor, but more importantly, you have to instill a certain level of confidence.”

While much of the world has paused during the coronavirus outbreak, investment managers have seen an increase in business because of the uncertainty of the times and the chance to buy low.

“We actually have had people rolling over, who are recent retirees who have come up and done rollovers,” Walter said. “We’ve had people open investment accounts because they know this is a good time to buy. And because our office is locked, we had to open two accounts out in the parking lot yesterday, because they can’t come into the office, so we’ve been really busy. A lot of people know that this is a great opportunity.”

Walter https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_Walter_1-1.jpg Walter Darek Hunt https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_darek-Hunt1_cmyk-1-1-1.jpg Darek Hunt

Chris Stiles Staff writer