Franny’s Friends to hold plate sale Oct. 4

LUMBERTON — Some local churches have moved worship services online in an effort not to violate guidelines on crowd sizes set forth by Gov. Roy Cooper as the state responds to the threat posed by COVID-19.

David Ruth, pastor of First Presbyterian Church of Lumberton on North Chestnut Street, said the church has livestreamed services on its Facebook page, posted videos to YouTube and updated its website with audio from services on Sunday.

“The online services were very well received,” Ruth said.

The church, which has about 225 members, will continue posting services online.

The decision to have virtual services was made after Cooper issued an executive order on March 14 banning gatherings of 100 or more people and closing K-12 schools for a minimum of two weeks to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus. On Monday, Cooper banned the assembly of groups of 50 people or more, and ordered facilities without food or dining components, such as indoor exercising facilities, live performance venues and movie theaters, to close Wednesday at 5 p.m.

The last worship service to take place inside the church was on March 15, Ruth said. During that service church members said they wanted to attend regular services. Some members said they felt church was the place to be during the widespread uncertainty caused by the new coronavirus.

“They’re disappointed, but they understand that we’re doing the right thing,” Ruth said.

The church’s preschool program, which follows the Robeson County Public School system’s schedule, has been canceled until May 15. Volunteers with the Brethren Disaster Ministry, which is housed at the church, have postponed work and left.

But, the church continues to adapt, Ruth said.

“We’re doing our very best to stay in touch with our older members and trying to stay creative in our communication,” he said.

Vertical Church in Lumberton, which has an attendance of about 240, has been livestreaming its 11:15 a.m. Sunday services on Facebook from a cell phone for the past two weeks, said Hector Miray, the church’s pastor.

“We’re making it work,” Miray said.

He expects more equipment to arrive Wednesday that will allow the church to use its cameras to broadcast Sunday services on its website, Instagram and Facebook pages through a software called BoxCaster, Miray said.

Small-group Bible studies are being held using a video conferencing software called Zoom, he said. The church also has posted resources such as coloring pages and Bible lessons on its website.

The church has experienced other disasters that have helped the church learn to make changes in the delivery of services.

“Honestly, between Hurricane Matthew and Hurricane Florence, we’ve kind of adapted,” Miray said.

The church’s location on Kahn Drive was flooded by Hurricane Florence in September 2018, just one week after it moved in, he said. Flooding that reached about 4 feet in depth inside the building forced the church to find other ways to host services. During that time, East Lumberton Baptist Church allowed Vertical Church to use its facility until its building was repaired.

“This won’t be forever,” Miray said. “… One of the best things we can do as a church right now is to care for the people around us that need it.”

Vertical Church is allowing other churches in the area to use its cameras to record videos in its facility upon request, Miray said. Requests can be made by email at hector@govertical.org.

Chestnut Street United Methodist Church, on East Eighth Street in Lumberton, encourages members to continue Bible study in small groups and through teleconferencing, said Herbert Lowry Jr., pastor.

“We’re trying to find ways to stay connected,” he said.

The church has postponed all events until further notice and worship services are being livestreamed on Facebook, Lowry said.

The government should be careful not to infringe on the religious liberties of churches and the right of a church’s congregation to gather, Lowry said.

But the church is more than a building to Lowry.

“The church is what remains when the building is no more and the pastor has moved,” he said. “You will find the church there.”

Miray https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_HectorMiray-1.jpg Miray Lowry https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_web1_Herbert-Lowry_2-1-1.jpg Lowry Ruth https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_David-Ruth-1.jpg Ruth Some local churches, like First Presbyterian Church of Lumberton on North Chestnut Street, have moved worship services online in an effort to cooperate with legal guidelines set forth by Gov. Roy Cooper concerning COVID-19. On Monday, Cooper banned the assembly of groups of 50 people or more. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_churches3-1.jpg Some local churches, like First Presbyterian Church of Lumberton on North Chestnut Street, have moved worship services online in an effort to cooperate with legal guidelines set forth by Gov. Roy Cooper concerning COVID-19. On Monday, Cooper banned the assembly of groups of 50 people or more.

Jessica Horne Staff writer