RCC saves $380K with attrition, closure

LUMBERTON — Robeson Community College’s Board of Trustees were told Monday that recent staff attrition and the closing of four off-campus sites have saved the school about $380,000.

Patrena Elliott, RCC’s vice president of Instruction and Student Support, told the trustees that the college saved approximately $230,500 through attrition.

The school also shuttered off-campus sites at the Red Hill Apartments, the Family Resource and Recreation Center, the Heritage Facility and the Expo Center Air Gallery; and maximized the site at COMtech, saving approximately $156,000. The students attending the closed sites have been moved to the COMtech and Red Springs sites.

Also during her presentation, Elliott shared several success stories of programs and former students. She said the Emergency Management Services program and the Surgical Technology program have each logged a 100% job placement rate. She also spotlighted that Program Director LaRhonda Lowery, who was appointed to the State Advisory Council on Indian Education, and Jewell Willey, a fifth-grade dropout who is now a licensed counselor and is enrolled at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke as a double major in Criminal Justice and Counseling.

Elliott also told the trustees that she plans to focus more on “retention and completion” in the coming school years.

“… We need focus on keeping our students,” Elliott said.

Ronnie Locklear, assistant vice president of Student Services, gave an update on student enrollment for the fall semester. The current enrollment is 869 full-time and 717 part-time students. The total enrollment for fall 2018 was 1,720.

“There’s still two enrollment cycles to go this semester so that number should increase,” Locklear said.

Amanda Williamson, an instructor and registered nurse, gave an update on the Dialysis Technician Program, one of the college’s newest programs, and the importance of dialysis technicians in Robeson County. There are 28 students enrolled in the program.

Williamson said there are about 600 dialysis patients in Robeson County, not including those who are in renal failure but have not yet begun treatments.

“That number of patients is going up,” Williamson said

The goal of the class is to prepare students to find employment in a dialysis facility and give them a better understanding of kidney disease, Williamson said.

“These patients deserve the best, and the more we can train people and make them understand all that is going on with these patients, the better the patient’s outcome is gonna be,” she said.

In other business, Steven Hunt, the college’s vice president of Workforce Development and Continuing Education, told the trustees that a groundbreaking for a new burn building will take place Sept. 18 on the Lumberton campus.

“We’ll have light refreshments and a shovel,” Hunt said. “We’re ready to rock and roll.”

