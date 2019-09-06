Just one road closed in Robeson

LUMBERTON — Hundreds of people turned out over the weekend to promote health through competition or just for fun at the 2020 Rumba on the Lumber in downtown Lumberton.

The Family Fun Mile, the most diverse race in terms of age, drew more than 200 people. The mile-long run/walk is intentionally less competitive than the 5K and 10K runs that took place earlier in the day.

Parents with strollers carrying newborns, toddlers, gym teachers, students, Public Schools of Robeson County staff, Southeastern Health administrators and even a couple of pets took part in the run that began at North Chestnut Street and circled back to North Elm Street.

Before the run, Zumba instructors from the Lumberton and Red Springs Southeastern Lifestyle centers got heart rates up with some dance moves accompanied by up-beat music.

“The main goal is to get individuals involved, specifically children,” said Chasity Chavis, a Health Promotions specialist with Health Robeson. “Just family fun, family oriented, to get everyone involved.”

Participating in the run for the first time were 35 students and five adults from Piney Grove Elementary School. The students came as part of the 21st Century Program, which is geared toward promoting healthy living through nutrition and exercise.

“This is our first time participating,” said Stephanie Thomas, a program coordinator. “We thought that with this event it was an opportunity for our kids to get out, get into the community and get involved.”

The school followed the race with a cookout at Luther Britt Park.

Although the race was not competitive, 12-year-old Leira Smith was the first to cross the finish line on Elm Street. Smith said was not trying to win, but was happy nonetheless.

“I was just trying to get to the finish line,” Smith said.

Smith’s active lifestyle gave her an advantage. She plays volleyball and basketball at Southeastern Academy in Lumberton.

On the competitive side, two out-of-towners took the top spots in the 5K and 10K races, which kicked off Saturday’s festivities.

During the 5K race, Harrison Kirigwi, a 31-year-old from Columbia, South Carolina, won male overall with a time of 15:40, beating out 181 racers. In a distant second was last year’s top runner, 48-year-old Musa Gwanzura, of Roanoke Rapids, with a time of 17:44. Coming in third was Fayetteville’s Gage Minchey, 26, at 17:59.

On the women’s side, Joy Miller, 32, of West Columbia, South Carolina, took the top spot with a time of 17:27, placing her in second overall. She was followed by Tina Walkowski, 35, of Cary, 19:27; and 42-year-old Gail Warner, of Fayetteville, 25:42.

More locals appeared in the top three of the men and women’s overall during the 10K race but did not top the list of 33 runners. Allison Corbo, of Marinsville, Virginia, won the women’s overall with a time of 43:16. Following her was Shannon McLean, 37, with a time of 46:04; and Katie Floyd, 31, with a 51:33 time. Both runners are from Lumberton.

In the men’s division, finishing first was Orinthal Striggles, 44, of Columbia South Carolina, with a 35:18 time, followed by Robert Vaughn, 21, of Fayetteville, with 38:12. Lumberton’s Craig Eaton, 43, rounded out the top three with a time of 41:57.

After working up a sweat participating in or watching the races, festivalgoers swarmed the 2020 Modelo North of the Border Chili Festival, which took place less than a block away from the finish line at West Third and Water streets. Several groups, including the Food and Nutrition Department at Southeastern Regional Medical Center, the Lumberton Fire Department and the Disabled American Veterans, dusted off and cooked up their chili recipes for the event as The Pink Slips provided the musical soundtrack.

Members of the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office were on the opposite side of the law for the day. They dressed in prison garb to serve up their “Chain Gang Chili.”

“It’s medium heat, and our secret ingredient is Cadbury eggs,” Maj. Tammy Deese said “It’s really good.”

It was perfect for the weather, which was mid-50s with pretty strong winds at time.

More than 200 parents with strollers carrying newborns, toddlers, gym teachers, students, Public Schools of Robeson County staff, Southeastern Health administrators and even a couple of pets pounded the pavement this weekend in the Family Fun Mile run during the Rumba on the Lumber. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_DSCN8168-1.jpg More than 200 parents with strollers carrying newborns, toddlers, gym teachers, students, Public Schools of Robeson County staff, Southeastern Health administrators and even a couple of pets pounded the pavement this weekend in the Family Fun Mile run during the Rumba on the Lumber. Lt. Jerry Blount, of the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, offers an innocent bystander some Chain Gang Chili on Saturday during the 2020 Modelo North of the Border Chili Festival at the Rumba on the Lumber in downtown Lumberton. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_DSCN8178-1.jpg Lt. Jerry Blount, of the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, offers an innocent bystander some Chain Gang Chili on Saturday during the 2020 Modelo North of the Border Chili Festival at the Rumba on the Lumber in downtown Lumberton. The Pink Slips provided the musical entertainment Saturday for the 2020 Modelo North of the Border Chili Festival at the Rumba on the Lumber held in downtown Lumberton. The festival drew hundreds of people who sampled about a dozen chili recipes. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_DSCN8179-1.jpg The Pink Slips provided the musical entertainment Saturday for the 2020 Modelo North of the Border Chili Festival at the Rumba on the Lumber held in downtown Lumberton. The festival drew hundreds of people who sampled about a dozen chili recipes. Blake Williams, Janom Brown and Jeramie Crowder, Southeastern Regional Medical Center’s Food and Nutrition Services Department employees, prepare a big pot of chili Saturday during the 2020 Modelo North of the Border Chili Festival at the Rumba on the Lumber in Lumberton. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_DSCN8188-1.jpg Blake Williams, Janom Brown and Jeramie Crowder, Southeastern Regional Medical Center’s Food and Nutrition Services Department employees, prepare a big pot of chili Saturday during the 2020 Modelo North of the Border Chili Festival at the Rumba on the Lumber in Lumberton. A big crowd gathers Saturday for the 2020 Modelo North of the Border Chili Festival at the Rumba on the Lumber in downtown Lumberton. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_DSCN8183-1.jpg A big crowd gathers Saturday for the 2020 Modelo North of the Border Chili Festival at the Rumba on the Lumber in downtown Lumberton.

Tomeka Sinclair Staff writer