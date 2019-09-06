Just one road closed in Robeson

RALEIGH — According to the state Department of Transportation, there is a single road closed this morning in Robeson County as a result of Hurricane Dorian.

State Road 1931, also known as Martin Road, is closed in both directions near Barker Ten Mile Road in the St. Pauls area because of a downed tree that is entangled with power lines, according to the DOT.

The department said “expected impact to traffic is low.”