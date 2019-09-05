River expected to crest at 16 feet on Saturday

LUMBERTON — There is a potential for flooding in Robeson County because of Hurricane Dorian, according to the National Weather Service.

The Lumber River’s water level is expected to rise to between 15 and 15.5 feet through Friday because of the storm’s rains, said Mark Willis, meteorologist in charge at the NWS office in Wilmington. During that time, between 5 and 9 inches of rain are expected to fall on Robeson County, with locally heavier amounts.

Flood stage on the Lumber River is 13 feet.

The river’s water level is expected to peak at 16.2 feet at noon on Saturday, and slowly decline afterward. The river climbed to a record of about 24 feet during Florence.

What is more certain is that Robeson County will experience strengthening winds through early evening today, he said. Sustained wind speeds of 25 to 35 mph, with gusts to 50 mph, are predicted.

A confirmed tornado was reported at 7:30 a.m. today in Bladen County, Willis said. Tornadoes also were confirmed in Brunswick, Columbus, New Hanover and Pender counties. All were reported in the pre-dawn hours of today.

The latest NWS forecast calls for a chance of rain and thunderstorms, mainly before 7 a.m. on Friday, and then partly sunny, with a high near 89. It is expected to be breezy Friday, with a northwest wind at 15 to 23 mph and gusts as high as 34 mph.

Saturday’s forecast calls for sunny skies and a high near 88. And the winds out of the north will be 3 to 5 mph.

It is expected to be sunny, with a high near 90, on Sunday.

As of 11 a.m. today, Dorian was located 140 miles south-southwest of Charleston, South Carolina. The storm was moving north-northeast at 8 mph.

