Red Springs OKs buying 2 trucks

RED SPRINGS — The Red Springs Board of Commissioners approved the purchase of a $45,000 dump truck and a $250,000 bucket utility truck on Tuesday.

Mayor Edward Henderson said the purchases also will help “improve the way the town looks.”

The bucket utility truck will cost the town $46,000 over a six-year leasing period under full warranty, Town Manager David Ashburn said. And it will pay for itself quickly, he said.

The utility truck, equipped with a bucket and an auger, will help the town “upgrade electrical lines downtown” and can help repair poles that may be broken during a storm, Ashburn said. Over time, it will save money the town currently is spending to rent equipment. The new utility truck will replace the town’s broken one, which would cost $25,000 to repair.

Commissioners Caroline Sumpter and Duron Burney objected to the purchase.

“I don’t have an issue with the truck, I have an issue with cash flow,” Sumpter said.

Burney said that now is “not a good time” to spend the money with the town’s finances and the coming of the hurricane.

However, Town Finance Director Sharon McFarland said the town had enough water/sewer fees money to cover the purchases. She said the town will not have to dip into the general fund.

The dump truck will save the town money by preventing the need to contract with outside companies to perform certain material hauling jobs, Ashburn said.

In Hurricane Dorian-related matters, the town has placed sandbags behind the Public Works Department for use by residents, the town manager said.

“Families can get up to 10 sandbags,” Ashburn said.

The town will finish placing a total of 1,000 sandbags on Wednesday on the road behind the Public Works Department to prevent flooding, he said. A generator has been placed at the community center, which will be open as a shelter for town residents.

In other business, board members heard a request from ire Chief John Ammons for $13,000 to build a 24-by-41-foot metal building to house vehicles and provide extra storage for the department.

“Right now I’m having to leave a brush truck outside,” he said.

Ammons also spoke about putting a fire fee in place. The fee would be collected from insurance companies in the event of a car crash. The fee would help pay for services provided by fire personnel, he said. The ordinance is for vehicle crashes only.

The commissioners tabled action on Ammons’ request and encouraged the fire chief to provide more information on the building and the ordinance for their review.

Resident Nancy Brandon voiced her concerns about the town’s lack of social media use. She said that during Hurricane Florence, she couldn’t find any updates or information from the town.

Brandon also said the speeding on Church Street near her home is “like the straightway at Indy” and asked for the board to consider her concerns.

The commissioners agreed to increase the use of the town’s Facebook page, but did not respond to the speeding concerns.

An easement was granted to Brown’s Hardware Store that will allow more parking behind the store. The existing parking lot is owned by the town.

“The Browns are a great asset to this town and community,” Ashburn said.

Jessica Horne Staff writer

Reach Jessica Horne at 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]

