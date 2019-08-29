Two grants to aid county in DWI fight

District Attorney Matt Scott details plans for a DWI treatment court to members of the Robeson County Vision Zero Task Force. The office received a $192,285 grant from the N.C. Governor’s Highway Safety Program to fund a DWI treatment court. District Attorney Matt Scott details plans for a DWI treatment court to members of the Robeson County Vision Zero Task Force. The office received a $192,285 grant from the N.C. Governor’s Highway Safety Program to fund a DWI treatment court. Sheriff Burnis Wilkins presents plans for a DWI task force funded by a $347,056 grant from the N.C. Governor’s Highway Safety Program. The task force will be committed to educating the public and decreasing DWIs throughout the county. Sheriff Burnis Wilkins presents plans for a DWI task force funded by a $347,056 grant from the N.C. Governor’s Highway Safety Program. The task force will be committed to educating the public and decreasing DWIs throughout the county. A representative of the Robeson County District Attorney’s Office wears impairment goggles in the BAT (Breath Alcohol Testing) mobile to simulate being impaired while taking a sobriety test. A representative of the Robeson County District Attorney’s Office wears impairment goggles in the BAT (Breath Alcohol Testing) mobile to simulate being impaired while taking a sobriety test.

LUMBERTON — Robeson County’s law enforcement community on Thursday got more than a half-million dollars to double up on its effort to stop people from driving impaired.

Two grants from the N.C. Governor’s Highway Safety Program will help enforcement of DWI laws and will also help cases move through the court system with an additional emphasis on treatment. The grants were presented during a Robeson County Vision Zero Task Force meeting at the Robeson County Emergency Operations Center.

“We are happy to fund these worthy pilot programs through a competitive grant process,” said Mark Ezzell, N.C. Governor’s Highway Safety Program director. “We want to do what we can to improve highway safety and support this unique task force.”

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office received $347,056, which will be used to to create a three-person DWI traffic task force committed to educating the public and decreasing county DWIs. The District Attorney’s Office received $192,285 to fund a DWI treatment court that will speed up case processing, target repeat offenders and provide treatment options for them.

The grants cover one year, and funding begins Oct. 1.

Robeson County ranked fifth with 13 alcohol-related fatal crashes in 2017, according to the N.C. Governor’s Highway Safety Program report. Mecklenburg, Wake, Cumberland and Guilford counties were ahead of Robeson. Mecklenburg County ranked No. 1 with 51 alcohol-related vehicle fatalities.

“If we can’t hold them accountable in the courtroom, we’re not going to change the behavior,” District Attorney Matt Scott said.

In 2018, 1,230 pending DWIs were in the system, Scott said, and 782 cases were closed. Though Aug. 23 of this year, 967 have been disposed of — a 23 percent increase with four months remaining in the year.

Scott plans to designate one day in December during which only DWI cases will be heard.

The DWI treatment court, which Scott referred to as a “sobriety court,” will be made possible through a collaborative effort of a seven-member team consisting of Sen. Danny Britt and Robeson County Superior Court Judge Greg Bell and representatives from The University of North Carolina at Pembroke, Robeson Health Care Corporation, Probation and Parole, the Sheriff’s Office, and the District Attorney’s Office.

Scott said the team will travel to Minnesota in September to receive training on DWI treatment.

Scott said enforcement without treatment will not be effective.

“We have people in our community who are suffering,” he said. “They are suffering deeply and battling demons.”

Sheriff Wilkins presented his plans for the first quarter of the funding cycle.

“These funds will pay for personnel costs, fringe benefits for deputies, educational program materials and handouts, vehicles, MDTs (mobile data terminals), in-car video systems, radar, LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging), and in-state and out-of-state travel, and training,” he said.

Wilkins said the money can be used for checkpoints, educating high school students and identifying high-crash areas.

The funds are an addition to two other recurring grants being used by the Lumberton Police Department and the North Carolina State Highway Patrol to address impaired driving in the county. The police department received $116,960 and the Highway Patrol $560,371 this past year.

The Vision Zero Task Force also received updates Thursday from the N.C. Department of Transportation on how the construction of roundabouts and the conversion of intersections into all-way stops have improved safety. Greg Burns, NCDOT Division 6 engineer, said low-speed movement forced by roundabouts means less severe accidents.

New roundabout construction is underway, he said.

One project, at N.C. 710 and Deep Branch Road in Pembroke, is in the planning and design phase. Another roundabout, located at Barker Ten Mile and Howell roads in Lumberton, is in development. Burns said funding has been requested for the N.C. 710 and Prospect Road roundabout. Funding approvals will be made during the Board of Transportation meeting in December, he said.

“The NCDOT is making these kind of engineering improvements based on the data, and these changes can make a real difference,” said Grady Hunt, who leads the task force and represents the Robeson County area on the N.C. Board of Transportation. “But at the end of the day, we’ve got to change the driving culture of our community in order to save more lives.”

Jessica Horne Staff writer

Reach Jessica Horne at 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]

