Pet of the week

August 24, 2019

Gwen is available for adoption at the Robeson County Humane Society. She is a black Lab mix, about 5 to 6 months old and weighs about 30 pounds. Gwen is up to date on all age-appropriate vaccinations, de-wormed, and spayed. She is very sweet and would make anyone a great loyal and faithful companion. Her adoption fee is $200. For information on how to adopt, email the Humane Society at [email protected], call the shelter at 910-738-8282 or visit it at 3180 W. Fifth St.

