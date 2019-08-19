15-year-old charged in shooting

By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — A teenager has been charged with the shooting on Sunday of a man whose injuries sent him to the hospital.

Police Capt. Terry Parker said the 15-year-old is charged with assault with a deadly weapon. His name is not being released because of his age.

According to a statement by Parker, Alison Mitchell, 20, of South Sycamore Street, was riding a scooter in the area of 800 E. First St. at about 6:53 p.m. when he heard gunshots. Mitchell looked back and saw a person fire a handgun in his direction, Parker said.

Mitchell, who was struck in his shoulder, rode the scooter to his home before calling 911. He was taken to Southeastern Regional Medical Center by ambulance and was treated and released.

Anyone with information on the shooting should call the Lumberton Police Department at 910-671-3845 and ask for Detectives Robert Nolley or Belinda McNair.

