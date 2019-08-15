Person killed in house fire identified

By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — The person who died in a house fire earlier this week has been identified as Geraldine McKinnon.

Her body was identified by the state Medical Examiner’s Office. She was 64 years old.

Police Capt. Terry Parker said earlier this week that police and firefighters were called to a home at 1303 B. East St. at about 6:58 p.m. Monday and arrived to find the woman’s body inside.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

The State Bureau of Investigation is assisting, which is standard procedure when a fire death occurs.

East Howellsville Fire Department, Lumberton Police Department and Lumberton Rescue and EMS also responded to the blaze.

Anyone with information concerning the fire is asked to call Detective Robert Nolley at 910-671-3845.

