Charges follow domestic dispute

August 14, 2019 robesonian News 0
By: Staff report
Cross

LUMBERTON — A Lumberton man is facing multiple charges stemming from a domestic violence incident, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Dustin Cross, 21, was arrested Wednesday and charged with discharging a firearm within an enclosure to incite fear, assault with a deadly weapon, and assault with a deadly weapon in the presence of a minor. Cross also was served with outstanding warrants for unrelated cases.

He was jailed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $150,000 secured bond for the unrelated charges, and received a $300,000 secured bond for the domestic violence charges.

Deputies were dispatched Wednesday to the 40 block of Tennessee Drive in Lumberton in reference to domestic dispute, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The investigation determined that a weapon was discharged inside of the residence during the dispute and in the presence of minor.

Cross
https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_Dustin-Cross.jpgCross

Staff report