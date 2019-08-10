Clinics to offer discounted rabies shots

By: Staff report

PEMBROKE — Pet owners can get rabies shots for their furry friends at a discounted price beginning at the end of next week.

The five veterinarian hospitals that make up the Veterinary Medical Association will rotate throughout 20 Robeson County Fire Departments to give rabies shots to dogs and cats Friday through Aug. 23. The clinics will be 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. each day.

The cost is $10.

Rabies is an acute infection of the brain that is usually transmitted to people via a bite by a rabid animal. According to information provided by the county Veterinary Medical Association, there have been several reported cases of rabies in Robeson County in less than one year, with adjoining Cumberland County reporting cases of rabies in double-digits this year.

State law requires all pet dogs, cats and ferrets be vaccinated against rabies by 4 months of age.

The day and fire department locations of the upcoming clinics are as follows:

— Aug. 19: Saddletree, Deep Branch, Rowland and Rennert

— Aug. 20: Fairmont City, Parkton, Raft Swamp and Prospect

— Aug. 21: Lumber Bridge, Lumberton Central, Big Marsh and Sterlings.

— Aug. 22: Shannon, Britts, Whitehouse, Pembroke Rural and East Howellsville.

— Aug. 23: Allenton, Raynham-McDonald, Evans Crossroads.

The Spay and Neuter Improves Pets program is scheduled for Sept. 3 to Sept. 14. The five animal hospitals will offer discounted spay and neuter procedures for dogs and cats.

The program’s primary objective is to decrease the number of free roaming and unwanted litters, and prevent pet overpopulation.

Pet owners must schedule appointments with one of the five animal hospitals in Robeson County. The hospitals offering the discounts are Pembroke Veterinary Hospital, 910-521-3431; Southeastern Veterinary Hospital, 910-739-9411; North Star Veterinary Hospital, 910-858-2525; Baird’s Animal Hospital, 910-739-4998; and South Robeson Veterinary Clinic, 910-628-7178.

