Clinics to offer discounted rabies shots

LUMBERTON — Robeson County ranks in the top 20 for number of roads in the Adopt-A-Highway program, but continues to struggle with the unsightliness of roadside trash, officials say.

There are 1,800 miles of state-maintained roads, including interstates, highways and secondary roads, in the county, according to Andrew Barksdale, public information officer for the N.C. Department of Transportation.

Robeson County ranks No. 17 in the number of groups and adopted routes in the Adopt-A-Highway program, Barksdale said. Wake, Union and Guilford counties make up the top three.

In 2017, Robeson County ranked third in the state in total miles with 1,786 miles, behind Wake and Guilford counties, Barksdale said.

The county has 80 roads in the program that calls for volunteers to adopt a two-mile stretch of roadway to keep clean over four years, according to program Coordinator Lillian Hunt. Litter pickups are required at least four times per year on those roads, she said.

“I think we’ve made a large move into adopting highways, but we have a lot farther to go,” Hunt said.

Barksdale said DOT can only do so much to address the issue of litter because of budget constraints.

“We do the best we can, but it’s not possible to keep all the roads pristine all the time without the help of volunteers like these in Robeson County who really care about their county,” Barksdale said.

Robeson County’s litter problem is so big that county commissioners established Clean and Green, which is an initiative to clean up roads and to stop littering. A meeting was held Tuesday during which the possibility of using cameras at high-litter areas was floated.

“We haven’t really found anything yet that works,” said Gene Walters, director of Solid Waste.

Solid Waste has programs in place to address litter.

The Community Service Program provides people to clean up collection sites across the county to complete community service sentences, Walters said. The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office also works in roadside cleanup with inmates, and the Statewide Misdemeanant Confinement Program allows the county Detention Center to house eight inmates from counties across the state to participate in the collection of litter.

Solid Waste is also promoting the Adopt-A-Highway Program and cleanup efforts led by county commissioners in their districts, he said.

“I don’t think you’ll ever see an end to it,” Walters said of litter.

There are ways to reduce litter.

“I think one of the major keys to reducing our roadside litter would be education,” he said.

County Commissioner David Edge’s Project Trash Talk is an initiative that seeks to do just that.

Edge took the lead in developing the project in 2019 as a way to educate elementary children on the problem of littering. Teachers from elementary schools across the county will meet March 16 at the Public Schools of Robeson County Central Office to discuss adopting a five-day kindergarten through fifth-grade program to be taught annually around Earth Day. The program will educate children on the effects of littering.

He thinks that, over time, the program will help change behaviors, Edge said.

“I think it’s going to be a tremendous impact,” he said.

Enforcement plays a role, Walters said.

The county has three environmental control officers who issue citations for littering. Fines start at $250.

“The county has made resources for citizens to properly dispose of their waste,” said Kristina Locklear-Cummings, assistant director for Recycling at the Department of Solid Waste.

“There is no justification for littering,” she said.

There are 20 sites across the county for waste disposal. Those hours of operation are Mondays to Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays from 1 to 6 p.m.

“We made sure that our sites have been strategically laid out through the county,” she said.

Participation in North Carolina’s Adopt-A-Highway program is free, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation. Volunteers must be at least 12 years old and children 12 to 17 must be supervised by an adult who is at least 21 years old.

The NCDOT provides participants safety training, safety vests and trash bags.

To volunteer with Adopt-A-Highway, interested groups should first use the litter management map to determine roadway availability and then to request a segment when submitting their application online or by mail.

Contact a local Adopt-A-Highway coordinator for more information.

Robeson County ranks high in the state for number of roads in the Adopt-a-Highway program, but roadside litter remains a problem. The county commissioners established the Clean and Green initiative to come up with ways to prevent litter. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_Trash01-2-.jpg Robeson County ranks high in the state for number of roads in the Adopt-a-Highway program, but roadside litter remains a problem. The county commissioners established the Clean and Green initiative to come up with ways to prevent litter.

Jessica Horne Staff writer