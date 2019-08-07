Red Springs board green lights buying 4 police cars

Red Springs Police Chief Ronnie Patterson speaks before the town Board of Commissioners on Tuesday about the police department’s need for four new patrol vehicles. Currently, the department has 10 cars running, two in the shop and five designated as surplus. The four vehicles will replace the surplussed cars. Red Springs Police Chief Ronnie Patterson speaks before the town Board of Commissioners on Tuesday about the police department’s need for four new patrol vehicles. Currently, the department has 10 cars running, two in the shop and five designated as surplus. The four vehicles will replace the surplussed cars. Red Springs Police Chief Ronnie Patterson speaks before the town Board of Commissioners on Tuesday about the police department’s need for four new patrol vehicles. Currently, the department has 10 cars running, two in the shop and five designated as surplus. The four vehicles will replace the surplussed cars. Red Springs Police Chief Ronnie Patterson speaks before the town Board of Commissioners on Tuesday about the police department’s need for four new patrol vehicles. Currently, the department has 10 cars running, two in the shop and five designated as surplus. The four vehicles will replace the surplussed cars. Henderson Henderson

RED SPRINGS — The Red Springs Board of Commissioners gave its town manager and police chief the green light Tuesday to begin the process of buying four new patrol cars for the Red Springs Police Department.

During a presentation before the board, Chief Ronnie Patterson told board members that the department is in need of four vehicles to replace the five that had been designated surplus. The department currently has 10 or 11 running cars and two in the shop, he said.

One of the cars was put in the shop early Tuesday after overheating, Patterson said.

Patterson is looking to buy 2019 Dodge Chargers, which cost about $22,000 each. He said the interior equipment from the old vehicles can be placed in the new models, thus saving the town money. The department last bought 10 Chargers in 2012.

Mayor Edward Henderson suggested going with a different vehicle.

“We didn’t get any service out of those cars,” Henderson said. “I just don’t know if we need to go with Dodge again ‘cause all we did was keep those cars in the shop.”

Patterson said most departments, such as the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, are going toward the Ford Explorer, but those vehicles are estimated at $32,000 each. The other option, Dodge Durango, is estimated at $28,000.

“You would need to get new equipment for the cars as well,” Patterson said. “This is the cheaper option.”

The department got good use out of the cars, but they began to break down after crossing the five-year mark, the chief said.

“The state recommends somewhere between 80,000 to 100,000 miles over five years,” Patterson said. “We’re about two or three years over that now.”

The surplussed cars are more 5 years old, meaning the department will not be able to sell them to smaller departments, he said. The goal will be to replace two cars every year moving forward.

“If we replace the cars every two years, we’ll be able to sell them to smaller police departments for about $15,000,” Patterson said.

Commissioner Neil Lea’Kes said he visited the department to see the vehicles.

“They definitely got some wear and tear on them,” he said. “I’m in support of this.”

Town Manager David Ashburn agreed to go to the dealers and figure out a plan, and get an official cost on the vehicles.

“Even though we’re in the clear with our finances, we still need to be mindful,” Commissioner Carolina Sumpter said.

In other business, the board members unanimously voted to buy a Jet-Vac truck that will be used to clear out storm water drains. The cost of the truck is $63,000.

Ashburn said cleaning out the the drains and canals is something the town is required to do during it’s routine maintenance. The town currently does not have the proper machinery to complete the task. The town is only 2% into cleaning the drains, he said.

“Mr. Ashburn, work on getting that truck,” Henderson said after the vote was taken.

Red Springs Police Chief Ronnie Patterson speaks before the town Board of Commissioners on Tuesday about the police department’s need for four new patrol vehicles. Currently, the department has 10 cars running, two in the shop and five designated as surplus. The four vehicles will replace the surplussed cars. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_DSCN7346.jpg Red Springs Police Chief Ronnie Patterson speaks before the town Board of Commissioners on Tuesday about the police department’s need for four new patrol vehicles. Currently, the department has 10 cars running, two in the shop and five designated as surplus. The four vehicles will replace the surplussed cars. Red Springs Police Chief Ronnie Patterson speaks before the town Board of Commissioners on Tuesday about the police department’s need for four new patrol vehicles. Currently, the department has 10 cars running, two in the shop and five designated as surplus. The four vehicles will replace the surplussed cars. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_DSCN7348.jpg Red Springs Police Chief Ronnie Patterson speaks before the town Board of Commissioners on Tuesday about the police department’s need for four new patrol vehicles. Currently, the department has 10 cars running, two in the shop and five designated as surplus. The four vehicles will replace the surplussed cars. Henderson https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_Ed-Henderson.jpg Henderson

Tomeka Sinclair Staff writer

Tomeka Sinclair can be reached at [email protected] or 910-416-5865.

Tomeka Sinclair can be reached at [email protected] or 910-416-5865.