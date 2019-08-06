Robinson to join City Council Wednesday

Robinson Robinson

LUMBERTON — The newest member of the Lumberton City Council will be sworn in Wednesday.

The swearing in of Melissa Robinson is the top item on the agenda for the meeting at 11 a.m. in council chambers at City Hall, located at 500 N. Cedar St. Wednesday’s meeting takes the place of the the meeting that is normally held the first Monday of the month. That meeting was moved to Wednesday as several council members are expected to be out of town.

Robinson won a July 23 special election and the right to fill the Precinct 2 council seat held by her husband, John “Big Wayne” Robinson, until his death on Feb. 28. Robinson defeated Garry Evans in the two-person race for the seat.

The next two items on Wednesday’s agenda are the approval of two Pride in Lumberton awards. The council is waiving first-reading approval, which means the awards will be issued if approved Wednesday.

One will go to the Robeson United Basketball Team for outstanding accomplishments. The award will come with $200 of Community Revitalization Funds in support of the team’s banquet, which is scheduled for Aug. 26.

The second award would go to Gail McLean for her service with the Robeson County Public Library.

Four public hearings are on Wednesday’s agenda.

One is a rezoning petition from Brenda Taylor Phillips for property located at 3505 Elizabethtown Road. The second is a conditional-use permit request from Annette Wallwork for property located at 605 N. Elm St. The third is a contiguous annexation request from James L. Gibson. And the fourth is a rezoning petition for property located at 503 McPhail Road.

Other agenda items include two related to the flood mitigation project at the Rempac Foam plant. One is approval of the grant agreement and the other is the selection of a project engineer. The project involves the building of a berm around the facility to protect it from floodwaters.

The Lumberton Police Department is the subject of two agenda items. One is a request for permission to apply for a 2019 Bulletproof Vest Partnership Grant. The other is a request for authorization to apply for a 2019 Edward Byrne JAG Grant in the amount of $32,425.

Among other items, council members are to take up the appointment of Sarah Griffin-Greene to the Robeson County Public Library board of trustees.

