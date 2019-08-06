Pembroke moves to allow RV parking at Odum Home

LUMBERTON — A 6-month-old child is among the 31 more Robeson County residents to test positive for COVID-19, the local Health Department reported Thursday.

The new cases bring to 354 the number Robeson County residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 since March 21. Six county residents have died because of the new coronavirus.

Of the latest 31, the oldest person to test positive was 85. A 9-year-old child and an 11-year-old also were among the cases reported Thursday. Most of the new cases, 13, involved people in the 25-49 age range.

Twenty of the new cases were female and 11 were male.

Two of the cases reported Thursday were tested at hospitals outside North Carolina. Fourteen were tested at the local hospital and one at the county Health Department. Two cases were tested by local private health-care providers and 12 by private health-care providers outside Robeson County.

Southeastern Regional Medical Center reported Thursday that 10 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 were in isolation and one patient was under investigation. Fourteen employees were in quarantine and the hospital had submitted 1,356 samples for testing.

As of 11 a.m. Thursday there were 13,397 positive cases in 99 of the state’s 100 counties, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. A total of 507 state residents have died because of the virus and 525 residents remain hospitalized.

In other pandemic news, the NCDHHS will be issuing a one-time payment of $265 for each eligible child in the state, according to information from Robeson County government.

An eligible child is one in a household that applied for Work First Cash Assistance before April 1 and has been approved and is receiving Work First Cash Assistance for April.

The state health agency will begin issuing the one-time benefit on May 22. The benefit is in addition to regular Work First Cash Assistance that households already receive.

There are three ways for residents who receive their Work First Cash Assistance on an EBT card to check their balance. They are:

— Visit www.ebtedge.com. Click on More Information under EBT Cardholder. You will be prompted to log in and/or register your account.

— Download the ebtEDGE mobile app. The app is available as a free download on the Apple Store and Google Play.

— Call 1-888-622-7328 and follow the prompts to check your balance.

Children not included in the active Work First Cash Assistance case and children receiving Social Security Insurance are excluded from the benefit calculation.

Rep. Dan Bishop, R-N.C. 9, pledged Thursday to be in Washington, D.C., for the duration of the pandemic to work on legislation that will help North Carolinians, and all American citizens, endure the health and economic effects of COVID-19.

“I returned to Washington this week, like our colleagues in the Senate, and I will be here every week working on your behalf and encouraging the Speaker (of the House Nancy Pelosi) to bring the House back too,” Bishop said. “The American people deserve their constitutional representation in Congress. We cannot be missing in action during a time of crisis.”

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services disbursed the initial portion of Public Health and Social Services funding, he said. In the Ninth Congressional district, 549 healthcare providers received a total of $62,581,783.32

“It’s time to begin a common-sense plan to restart our economy in North Carolina and to get our leaders back to Washington — all while keeping our communities safe,” Bishop said.

North Carolinians can help do this by continuing a commitment to social distancing, implementing skeleton staffs at businesses that are in operation, and continuing to make medical capacity and testing availability a top priority.

“This includes our workers in the meat packaging industries,” Bishop said.

As COVID-19 restrictions are eased Friday the NCDHHS is asking state residents to remember to wear a cloth face covering when with other people, wait 6 feet apart in stores or other environments where there is the possibility of close contact, and to wash their hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, or use hand sanitizer.

“These actions can protect our families and neighbors as the state takes a cautious step forward while the virus is still circulating,” a NCDHHS statement reads in part.

354 county residents have now tested positive

T.C. Hunter Managing editor