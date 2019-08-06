Pembroke moves to allow RV parking at Odum Home

PEMBROKE — The Pembroke Town Council approved an amendment on Monday that will allow the Odum Home to house volunteers on its campus.
After a public hearing, council members Theresa Locklear and Larry McNeill voted to change the town’s Unified Development Ordinance to allow the Baptist Children’s Home of N.C., which owns the Odum Home, to operate a camping trailer site in an Office & Institutional District. Council members Channing Jones and Ryan Sampson were not present, but the presence of Mayor Greg Cummings was enough for a quorum
The camping trailer pad will give volunteer organizations a site on which to park RVs and other camping trailers for extended periods of time.
Jackie Spiller, Odum Home’s maintenance supervisor, said the Baptist Children’s Home of N.C. owns five other campuses in the state that each have an RV parking pad.
“We do that to accommodate groups like Campers on Mission,” Spiller said. “It would be a place able to accommodate these campers so they don’t have to try and get housing somewhere else.”
Before voting in favor, McNeill asked if the area would have proper lighting.
Spiller said there already is lighting in the area, but they will add more.
The next step for the children’s home is to apply for a conditional-use permit, Town Manager Tyler Thomas said.
Also during the regular meeting on Monday, the council members unanimously approved updates to the town’s Unified Development Ordinance to incorporate language that will allow The University of North Carolina at Pembroke to place monument signage along Prospect Road. The updates already have been approved at the General Assembly level so the town has to make the change to adhere to the existing state laws, Thomas said.
“Currently, there is nothing in the UDO to allow that type of sign,” he said.
When the university begins the process of placing the sign, the town will able to legally issue the necessary zoning permits, he said.
The council tabled a proposal to accept a contract for an engineering firm to perform a hydrological study as part of the Asset Inventory and Assessment Project. Thomas suggested using the Wooten Company, but Locklear and McNeill wanted to see the other two bids.
“Do we have copies of the other proposals?” Locklear said. “I’d just like to have further discussion on it.”
Thomas agreed to provide the other bids at the September meeting.
In other business, the council members:
— Met University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill graduate Shayla Douglas, a Lead for North Carolina fellow, who will spend at least a year in Pembroke. Lead for North Carolina is a pilot program for the school that aims to recruit, train, and place promising young leaders in two-year paid fellowships in North Carolina local governments. The program is the first state affiliate of Lead for America.
— Set a public hearing date to rezone an area on Ninth, Fourth and Normal streets from a Residential District to an Office and Institutional District for professional and office use.
