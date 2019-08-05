Crime report

Thomas Worrell, of Chason Road in Lumber Bridge, reported Saturday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that a robbery occurred on his property.

Justin Jones, of Old Wilkins Drive in Lumberton, reported Saturday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that he was assaulted with a deadly weapon and suffered serious injury from the assault.

Connie Cummings, of N.C. 72 West/Buie Philadelphus Road in Red Springs, reported Friday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that she was assaulted with a deadly weapon.

The following break-ins were reported Friday and Saturday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Furnie Lambert, N.C. 71 North, Maxton; Estela Adame, New Mexico Drive, Red Springs; Harry Emanuel, Mt. Olive Church Road, Lumberton; Warren Mosley, Cold Storage Road, Lumberton; and Jessica Hunt, N.C. 72 West, Pembroke.

The following thefts were reported Friday and Saturday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Ciera Moore, Proctorville Church Road, Orrum; Tracy Snowden, Dewey Drive, Lumberton; and Brentley Clark, Bambi Road, Maxton.

Kayla Hunt, of East Fifth Street in Lumberton, reported to the Lumberton Police Department that someone stole her burgundy 2013 Nissan Altima, valued at $13,000, from her residence.