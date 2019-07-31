County man gets 25 years for robberies

By: Staff report
RALEIGH — A Robeson County man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for a string of robberies in five days in Fayetteville.

Michael Devonte Hill, 26, was sentenced by Chief United States District Judge Terrence W. Boyle, according to United States Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina Robert J. Higdon Jr. Hill’s sentence includes five years of supervised release after he leaves prison.

Hill pleaded guilty on April 30 to three counts of Hobbs Act robbery, one count of discharging a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, and one count of felon in possession of a firearm, according to Higdon.

On July 25, 2017, Hill entered the Circle K on Rosehill Road and jumped the counter while brandishing a handgun. He took $205 from the teller and ran from the store. As he fled, he fired a round in the parking lot in an apparent attempt to scare a witness who had driven into the lot. Law enforcement recovered the spent shell casing for ballistic testing.

On July 28, 2017, Hill and another man entered a Circle K on Yadkin Road in Fayetteville just before midnight. They robbed the store of $246. In the process, Hill struck the cashier with a firearm.

Finally, on July 30, 2017, Hill and another man robbed a Circle K on Owens Drive in Fayetteville. Hill struck the clerk with a firearm and threatened to kill the clerk before taking off with $114.

Hill’s face was covered in each robbery, but surveillance video confirmed that he wore the same shoes and possessed the same firearm during each robbery.

Ballistic testing revealed that the July 25 shell casing matched a Taurus 9mm handgun reported stolen in Fayetteville earlier in July. The theft victim identified Hill as the person who had taken the gun. Based on this information, officers arrested Hill, who was found to still be in possession of the same Taurus handgun.

The investigation of this case was conducted by the Fayetteville Police Department, the Sanford Police Department, and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. Assistant United States Attorney Jake D. Pugh represented the government.

