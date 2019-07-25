Cooper signs legislation that opens funding doors for Lumbee Tribe

PEMBROKE — Gov. Roy Cooper came to town Thursday to sign into law a bill that transfers the North Carolina Indian Cultural Center to the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina and gives its governing body the same status as that of any municipality.
The bill, according to Tribal Chairman Harvey Godwin, can help the tribe open new funding doors for health and education.
The signing ceremony for Senate Bill 218 took place at at the tribe’s administrative building, which is known as The Turtle. It was sponsored by North Carolina Sens. Danny Britt, of Robeson County; Dan Bishop, of Mecklenburg County; and Tom McInnis, of Richmond County. Rep. Charles Graham of Robeson County sponsored the bill in the House.
Britt and Graham were nearby as Cooper signed the legislation.
“This was 18 months in the making,” Godwin Jr. said. “We sat down with our local legislative delegation and Sen. McInnis, and it passed a week ago Monday.
“This bill makes a stronger case for the Lumbee in pursuing grants,” Godwin said. “It will also help us win full federal recognition.”
Godwin touted improvements to the Cultural Center, which will be formally known as the Lumbee Cultural Center. The
outdoor drama “Strike at the Wind!” was held at the center in July. The pool is open, a veterans memorial has been constructed and a permit granted to rebuild the dam at the lake.
Cooper noted the historical significance of a bill signing in the tribe’s headquarters.
“I’m not sure if state legislation has ever been signed here before,” he said.
He and everyone in attendance were proud to be there for the bill signing, Cooper said.
“This bill changes the law so that the tribe may improve their education and health,” he said.
The bill also allows the tribe to use the natural resources, including timber, at the Cultural Center to create a trust fund, Cooper said.
“I want a North Carolina that is better educated, healthier with more money in their pockets so the people of our state may live more abundant lives,” he said.
With that statement, he signed the bill.
Language in the bill is similar to the recognition statute regarding the Haliwa-Saponi tribe, a state recognized tribe in Eastern North Carolina.
The tribe will have no city limits or other financial or legal controls that municipalities have under the dominion of the state, Tribal Administrator Freda Porter said.
The relevant portion of the Haliwa-Saponi recognition law reads: “They shall continue to enjoy all their rights, privileges and immunities as an American Indian Tribe with a recognized tribal governing body carrying out and exercising substantial governmental duties and powers similar to the State, being recognized as eligible for the special programs and services provided by the United States to Indians because of their status as Indians.”
Cooper also made a stop at St. Pauls Elementary School, where he touted his push for a bond referendum that would pay for construction of schools across North Carolina.
