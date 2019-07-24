Robinson wins late husband’s seat on City Council

LUMBERTON — The widow of John “Big Wayne” Robinson was elected Tuesday during a special election to fill the seat he held on the Lumberton City Council until his death.
According to unofficial results, Melissa Robinson received 148 votes to 111 for Garry Evans in voting for the Precinct 2 seat. Glen Webb, who filed but did not run an active campaign, received a single vote.
Robinson received 138 votes in Lumberton Precinct 2, and 10 in Lumberton Precinct 1. Evans won 59 in Lumberton Precinct 1, and 52 in Lumberton Precinct 2.
All the votes were cast at the Bill Sapp Recreation Center, a decision the city made with the approval of the Robeson County Board of Elections in order to save money. There was no early voting.
The 260 votes cast represent 23 percent of the 1,126 eligible voters in Precinct 2, a turnout that left Evans disappointed.
“I’m thankful for candidates, thank God for my church family, community, the workers and Precinct 2,” said Robinson, who works as a technician in the pharmacy at CVS on Fayetteville Road.
She pledged to “stay humble,” and said she is ready to work to the benefit of people in Precinct 2.
After the results are certified, it’s likely Robinson will be sworn in before the council’s next meeting, which is scheduled for Aug. 7. The canvass is scheduled for Aug. 2, when any provisional ballots would be considered.
Robinson’s husband died on Feb. 28. He became a councilman in 2011 when he served the final two years of longtime Councilman Wyatt Johnson’s term. He was then re-elected in 2013 and again 2017 to his current term, which would have expired in December 2021. His wife will finish out that term.
Evans believes the lack of turnout hurt his election chances, and mentioned the hauling of voters, which his campaign did not do, as being the deciding factor.
“It’s been a long, hard haul,” said Evans, a businessman who works as a real estate agent. “The biggest problem is getting people to the polls to vote.”
Evans said he might make another run, but added a condition.
“If our great state of North Carolina gets the voter ID in place, I’ll consider running again in two years, but if they don’t, I probably will not run again,” he said.
There is no way to know voters are whom they claim to be when they cast a ballot, he said.
North Carolina voters in 2018 approved a voter ID for elections, and it is scheduled to take effect during the 2020 elections.
It was the second special election for City Council this year. In January, Eric Chavis was elected to represent Precinct 7, which had been without representative since Leon Maynor died in July 2018, and John Carroll was elected as the Precinct 3 representative, taking the seat from which Burnis Wilkins resigned in August to become sheriff. Both were unopposed.
