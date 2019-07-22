Crime report

The following people reported thefts to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Audrey McGirt, McGirt Gin Road, Maxton; and Joshua Bullard, John L Road, Maxton.

David Williams, of Strawberry Lane in Lumber Bridge, reported Friday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that he was the victim of assault with a deadly weapon.

Juan Cummings, of Kyle Brooke Drive in Red Springs, reported Saturday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that he was the victim of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to inflict serious injury.

The following people reported break-ins to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Linda Oxendine, Paul Road, Pembroke; Charles McNeil, Shamrock Drive, Lumberton; Faith Hunt, Moss Neck Road, Lumberton; Frank McPhearson, Oxendine School Road, Maxton; Pamela Locklear, Mohawk Road, Red Springs; Alexander Gilchrist, Snake Road, Lumberton; and Christopher Hecker, Covington Farm Road, St. Pauls.

Emilio Mendez, of Meza Drive in Shannon, reported Saturday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that a robbery occurred at his residence.