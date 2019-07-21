Fairmont woman charged in shooting that killed one, injured another

By: Staff report
ORRUM — A 26-year-old Fairmont woman is charged with first-degree murder following a shooting on Saturday that left one man dead and another injured.

Jada Hayes is charged with first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. She is being held at the Robeson County Detention Center without bond.

According to sheriff’s Maj. Damien McLean, deputies were called about 11 p.m. to the 200 block of Acre Lane in reference to two people being shot.

He said Jeffrey D. Odum, 31, of Orrum, had already been taken to Southeastern Regional Medical Center by a family member, where he died from his injuries. Christopher E. Singletary, 29, of Fairmont, had suffered a gunshot wound to a leg, and is in stable condition at an undisclosed hospital.

McLean said Hayes surrendered to investigators at the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. He said the shooting followed a domestic dispute between Hayes and Singletary.

The case is being investigated by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office’s Homicide Division. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.

