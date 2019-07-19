Robinson, Evans square off Tuesday for Precinct 2 seat

FAIRMONT — Government leaders had nothing but praise for Town Manager Katrina Tatum and say they will miss her when she retires in two weeks.

Commissioner Monte McCallum described the 66-year-old as a dedicated, diligent and passionate town manager.

“I couldn’t ask for a better town manager,” McCallum said. “She’s one of the best on the East Coast.”

He has seen the positive impact Tatum has had on the community and said she will be missed for all her efforts to better the town.

“She was just a gem,” McCallum said. “The town of Fairmont lost a gem.”

Mayor Charles Townsend said he appreciates Tatum’s work.

“I really appreciate all she has done for the town,” Townsend said.

He described Tatum as a “workaholic” who made sure everyone was taken care of.

“When she set her hand to do something, she’d get it done,” he said.

He wishes her the best in her retirement, the mayor said.

Town Clerk and Finance Officer Jenny Larson said she has enjoyed working with Tatum.

“She’s been a big asset to the town and I’m going to miss her, and I wish her well in her retirement,” Larson said. “It’s going to be an adjustment.”

On April 6, Tatum turned in a notice of her intention to retire effective May 7. Former Robeson County Manager Ricky Harris will act as interim town manager, while the town searches for a long-term replacement.

Tatum has served the town in many capacities. She was a code enforcement officer from 2000 to 2006. She took on the additional job of interim town manager in 2003 and held the position until she was replaced in June 2006. She also worked as town manager in Mount Gilead for six years and Maxton for 3 1/2 years.

Tatum returned to Fairmont on Feb. 1, 2016, to serve as town manager. In total, she gave 10 years of service to the town.

She is the recipient of the 2019 John K. McNeill Jr. Region N Manager of the Year Award. The award was given by the Lumber River Council of Governments in recognition of Tatum’s outstanding leadership qualities.

During her time at Fairmont, Tatum helped the town recover financially, which she is very proud of.

“The last audit revealed that the town had more money in the bank than we’ve had over 20 years,” Tatum said.

When she began her role as interim manager, she had to help rebuild the town’s finances, she said.

“The town was dirt broke,” Tatum said.

But with the help of then Finance Director Linda Vause, Tatum helped steer the town to solid financial footing.

“We worked together for three years to help the town better itself,” Tatum said.

It was encouragement from Vause and others that led Tatum to return in 2016.

“She was willing to do any job to help,” Vause said. “It was whatever was needed at the time.”

And her perseverance took the town far, Vause said.

“I wish her the best,” Vause said. “I know she worked extremely hard.”

Tatum is proud of the town’s collection of $73,594.86 in back taxes since 2016, grants awarded for Hurricane Florence recovery totaling $666,000, and $974,493.74 for Hurricane Matthew recovery efforts, among other funding sources.

But, she is most proud of serving the town’s senior citizens, and of providing help to people recovering from hurricanes Matthew and Florence.

Through ReBuild N.C., the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Hazard Mitigation Grant program, about 17 homes for qualifying senior citizens and storm survivors have been built. Three more homes are pending, Tatum said.

“It just chokes you up actually, because otherwise they would be living in substandard housing,” Tatum said.

She originally planned on retiring this past year, but there was more work left for her to do, Tatum said.

But in the wake of events that took place during the March Board of Commissioners meeting, and after the urging of family members, Tatum decided to retire.

During the March meeting there was a heated debate over Tatum’s contract with the town of Fairmont and a failed vote to end that contract.

“After the last meeting I decided I would retire, and I didn’t think it was worth risking my health to stay,” Tatum said.

She will miss many things about the job, particularly working with the town’s residents and children, the outgoing town manager said.

“I will miss my staff more than anything,” she said. “Together we have done all these things.”

During her retirement, she will pursue getting her short stories published, Tatum said. The stories were written to connect children and youth, and to remind them they are not alone.

Poetry that Tatum entered in contests at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke have won her first-, second- and third-place prizes.

“I want to continue to do poetry,” she said. “I just want to get back to writing again.”

Jessica Horne Staff writer