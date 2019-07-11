Pets available for adoption Saturday

LUMBERTON — Frannys Friends will have cats and dogs available for adoption on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Petsense on Fayetteville Road.

The nonprofit will have puppies and kittens available for adoption. Donations of food, litter, blankets and towels are needed. Petsense is located at 4327 Fayetteville Road. Donations can also be called in to Southeastern Veterinary at 910-739-9411.