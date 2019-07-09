House delays override vote on Cooper’s veto

LUMBERTON — Many celebrations, events and meetings have been canceled in the wake of COVID-19, but local pastors say the Easter holiday will not be one of them.

East Lumberton Baptist Church, which has 400 active members, will hold a virtual sunrise service at 7 a.m. Sunday, said the Rev. Mike Bowen, church pastor.

About eight church members will gather in the church’s prayer garden, where the service will be live streamed on the church’s website, YouTube channel, Facebook page and mobile app, Bowen said. Church members are encouraged to go outside their homes to watch the sun rise and participate in the service.

The church conducted a virtual evening communion service, which was broadcast on Maundy Thursday, a day observed by Christians that commemorates the Lord’s Supper during the Holy Week leading up to Easter Sunday.

“I was in the sanctuary leading them,” Bowen said of the communion service.

There will be a 10:30 a.m. drive-in service on Sunday in the church parking lot on Old Whiteville Road in Lumberton.

There were 128 cars in attendance at the April 5 service, with most holding two or more people, Bowen said.

Despite the National Weather Service’s forecast of an 80% chance of rain Sunday, the service will go on, the pastor said.

Church members built a canopy for the platform from which Bowen will preach, just in case. The use of a radio transmitter will allow people in attendance to hear the service with their car windows up.

During the drive-in services, cars are parked 6-feet-apart and people who attend the service are asked to remain in their vehicles to comply with Gov. Roy Cooper’s executive orders prohibiting gatherings of more than 10 people and mandating people stay at least 6 feet apart. Worship leaders also observe social distancing requirements.

Cooper released a statement to the North Carolina Sheriff’s Association on March 31 addressing drive-in church services.

“I trust law enforcement’s judgment in directing people to abide by local and state health department guidance,” Cooper’s statement reads in part. “These kinds of gatherings appear to be acceptable as long as individuals remain in their vehicles and avoid contact.”

Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said the Sheriff’s Office will enforce the order in its entirety.

“We have no plans to start counting people or hiding in bushes or such, but we do ask for everyone to be mindful of how serious our situation currently is and please take heed to common sense,” Wilkins said. “One life lost is too many.”

St. Pauls Presbyterian Church on North Old Stage Road will have a large, wooden cross, with wire mesh around it, set up Saturday on church grounds so members can place flowers and greenery on it, said P.J. Southam, church pastor.

“Putting flowers on the cross on Easter Sunday is a way of transforming an ugly symbol of death into a thing of beauty,” Southam said. “With the sacrifice of Jesus on the cross for us, and his resurrection, God transformed an ugly symbol of death into a thing of beauty.”

Church members can watch the pre-recorded Easter service on YouTube, he said. A quarter of the 35 congregation members don’t have access to the internet. But, he is hoping small groups, prayer and phone calls can help bridge the gap.

Church elders have been calling congregation members frequently and “faithfully” to keep them connected, he said.

“You know, God is good and God is faithful even when life brings trouble,” Southam said.

He chooses to embrace that belief even more during the uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic, he said.

“The Grinch couldn’t steal Christmas and the coronavirus can’t steal Easter,” Southam said with a laugh.

Mt. Olive Pentecostal Holiness Church, on Normal Street in Pembroke, will live stream its Sunday service on Facebook, said Vee Oxendine, church associate pastor. Members can participate in a communion service during the broadcast.

The church decided to keep services virtual for now, he said. The size of the parking lot and social distancing restrictions create challenges to having drive-in services.

“They get a better experience on their big screen,” Oxendine said.

The church has used Zoom video conferencing software to hold prayer and worship services each day at 7 p.m., he said. Wednesday evening services are live streamed.

Vertical Church of Lumberton observed Holy Week by broadcasting devotionals each day at 7 p.m., church pastor Hector Miray said. There will be no sunrise service on Sunday morning. Instead, a regular service will be live streamed at 11:15 a.m.

“We won’t do sunrise (service), we decided to just put more emphasis on Holy Week leading up to (Easter), but our service will be solely focused on Easter, the resurrection, and how that pertains to us now,” Miray said.

The Easter bunny made an appearance Friday afternoon at the church. Members passed out 60 Easter baskets to community members via a drive-through in the church parking lot.

Some pastors shared words of advice to members of the faith community and beyond concerning the coronavirus.

“Just think outside the box and find ways to reach people,” Bowen said.

East Lumberton Baptist Church members have stayed connected through technology, the Rev. Bowen said. Members are participating in online Bible studies and Sunday School groups. The church also formed a Creative Ministries Task Force Facebook group made up of 15-20 members who are actively brainstorming ways to stay connected during pandemic restrictions.

A Facebook group called Better Together was formed by educators in the congregation in order to help parents navigate schooling from home during the pandemic, he said.

Miray said the focus of Easter can help church communities cope during the pandemic.

“The first Easter itself wasn’t a big service or event. It was the reality that Jesus had risen, and how that impacted all those that found out,” Miray said. “As you read through the story you see it impacted everyone a little different, but that everyone that saw that reality, their lives were changed and it became the news and truth they had to share.”

