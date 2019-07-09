House delays override vote on Cooper’s veto

RALEIGH — Republicans leading the North Carolina House have delayed a vote to attempt to override Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto of the GOP’s state budget bill.
The override vote scheduled for Monday evening was put off until at least Tuesday.
House Republicans had been counting heads leading to Monday’s session for enough Democratic support or absences. Minority Leader Darren Jackson said earlier Monday he was confident enough Democrats would uphold Cooper’s veto.
House Republicans likely need seven Democrats to vote for an override to be successful. The Senate also would have to agree to override.
A key vote is that of Rep. Charles Graham, whose District 47 is entirely in Robeson County. Graham was in North Dakota when the House voted on the budget, working on legislation for American Indians, so it’s unclear his position.
Sen. Danny Britt Jr. has blasted Cooper’s veto of the $24 billion state budget. The governor made it clear that making a political statement is more important than delivering on important local priorities for counties and towns across North Carolina, the Republican from Lumberton said.
“Gov. Cooper’s decision to veto the budget may please his political base, but it has real life consequences for the hardworking citizens of Robeson County,” Britt said Monday in a press release. “Unless we are able to override his veto, our communities will be deprived of funds for a number of vital initiatives throughout the county and that’s not right.”
Without a veto override, Robeson County schools and community colleges would be missing out on important capital funding as part of a statewide plan to repair existing schools and build new schools, he said in his release. The legislative budget provides almost $26 million in capital funding for K-12 schools in the county and more than $6.5 million for Robeson Community College.
It begins the process of providing as much as $90 million for UNC’s College of Health Sciences.
“The budget builds on legislative efforts last year to provide relief to areas devastated by Hurricane Florence by appropriating an additional $94.1 million to disaster relief as well as $125,000 specifically to Lumberton for floodgate advanced planning. It also provides $10,000 to Robeson County for emergency management upgrades and $15,000 to the city of Lumberton for the purchase of a swift water boat,” Britt’s release reads in part.
The General Assembly’s budget also funds justice and public safety programs throughout the county, according to Britt. It provides more than $200,000 for an innovative court pilot program to establish a drug diversion court, allocates $75,000 to the Robeson County Sheriff, adds an additional full time Assistant District Attorney as well as an additional District Court judge, and provides funds for gang prevention initiatives in South Lumberton.
Other budget initiatives to strengthen the community include $500,000 to start a new telehealth program that will help improve health care outcomes for rural folks who struggle with access to doctors, and $100,000 to the city of Lumberton for the Lumberton Riverwalk project, according to Britt.
Republican Speaker Tim Moore says the budget is a great plan that Cooper should have signed.
Jackson confirmed the governor has asked House and Senate leaders to meet with him Tuesday to discuss a Democratic counteroffer. Cooper has insisted that Medicaid expansion be included in the budget.