July 5, 2019 robesonian News 0
By: Staff report

PEMBROKE — A 45-year-old Pembroke woman who had been reported missing early Friday has been found.

Sheriff’s Maj. Damien McLean said April Scott is “safe and with her family.” She had been reported missing about 3 a.m. on Friday.

